Three headed to prison after drug convictions

Staff report

Three people arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in 2016 were sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to felony drug charges last week.

In two of the three cases, narcotics detectives charged the dealers for their involvement in selling a trafficking amount of opioid pain pills to an undercover detective. In the other case, detectives arrested Jimmy Leonard Ward Jr., 42, of Cherryville, a convicted felon, during a search warrant where he illegally possessed a firearm. Deputies seized over a half ounce of methamphetamine in that case.

Ward was convicted of one felony count of possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and being a habitual felon. He received a sentence of 103 to136 months in the NC Department of Corrections.

Betsy Carpenter Fredell, 33, of Vale, was convicted of three felony counts of trafficking opiates, conspiring to traffic opiates, possession with the intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. She received a sentence of 70 to 93 months in the NC Department of Corrections.

James Steven Fredell, 39, of Vale, was convicted of two felony counts of trafficking opiates. He received a sentence of 70 to 93 months in the NC Department of Corrections.

Image courtesy of LCSO