Six men charged in child predator sting

Staff report

A two-month Lincolnton Police Department undercover operation has resulted in the arrest of six men, including a registered sex offender, on child predator charges.

Officers said in a press release that the sting operation involved undercover officers posing as a child on social media and that the suspects agreed to meet the supposed child in Lincolnton for sex. Officers said the suspects each arrived at a pre-determined location and were arrested.

Each suspect was charged with one count of soliciting a child for an unlawful sex act by a computer and appearing to meet the child.

One suspect, Robert Richard Quigg, of Valdese, was convicted in 2002 of taking indecent liberties with a minor. He was charged in the Lincolnton Police operation with two counts of soliciting a minor and appearing and was ordered held under a $100,000 bond.

Loy Everette Huckle, of Dallas, was additionally charged with one count of disseminating obscene material to a minor. Other suspects arrested during the investigation included Devin Cole Mayberry, or Statesville, Timothy Harold Purkey, of Newton, Michael Lee Williams, of Polkton, and James Frederick Turner, of Charlotte. Turner was charged with two counts of soliciting a minor and appearing and two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Image courtesy of LPD