Players recognized for standout performances

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books, and there were a few things that stood out from last Friday’s scores.

The Lincolnton Wolves got their first win of the season after losing to Stuart Cramer and South Point to open the season. It was no shocker that Lincolnton defeated East Gaston, but I do think people were surprised by the margin of the Wolves 51-12 victory.

North Lincoln went on the road and played a good Alexander Central team to a four-point game. After two straight blowout wins for the Cougars, the Knights played with them throughout the contest, coming up just short.

The East Lincoln Mustangs continue to have some tough luck. North Gaston only outgained East Lincoln by 20 yards Friday night, but the Mustangs did commit three turnovers and had 100 yards in penalties.

As for West Lincoln, the Rebels suffered their first loss of the season at Fred T. Foard. This game was as close as everyone expected, with the difference maker being a blocked punt early in the fourth quarter that the Tigers returned for a touchdown.

Each Friday night, certain players stand out with their performances on the field. Lincolnton’s Tyshawn Harris had by far the best offensive game of his career. The senior had 15 carries for 208 yards and 4 touchdowns, helping the Wolves put 51 points on the scoreboard. Harris had scoring runs on each of his last three carries Friday.

On the defensive side, junior Zach Lucas again had a big night for the Lincolnton defense. The safety had 7 tackles, intercepted a pass and forced an East Gaston fumble.

North Lincoln quarterback Reed McRorie continues to throw the ball well, and Friday night was no exception. The senior connected on 17 of his 32 pass attempts for 280 yards and 4 touchdowns. McRorie has thrown for over 600 yards and 8 scores through four games.

Defensively for the Knights, Caleb Holley had a solid game from his safety position. The senior recorded 7 solo tackles against Alexander Central, and added another 5 assists. In addition to his defensive performance, Holley had 5 catches for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the offensive side.

East Lincoln’s Chandler Jones had a good night carrying the football Friday night against North Gaston. The senior picked up 111 yards on 16 carries, and had two catches out of the backfield for nine yards and a touchdown.

Defensively for the Mustangs, Chazz Williams turned in a big game from his defensive line position. The junior recorded nine tackles for coach David Lubowicz’s defense.

West Lincoln’s Jack Willis had a solid performance on the offensive line Friday night at Fred T. Foard. The junior did a good job of blocking up front, leading the way for Rebel running backs to pick up 189 yards on the ground.

West Lincoln also had a good night defensively against the Tigers led by defensive lineman Brock Steele. The junior had five tackles for the Rebels, and played a big role in helping hold Foard to just two offensive touchdowns.