Pariano, Watson-Smthy join race for county commission

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Two more Republican candidates have announced their intent to run for a seat on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners in 2018. Raye Watson-Smyth and Jeff Pariano each filed paperwork with the Lincoln County Board of Elections on Tuesday morning that will allow them to accept donations on the campaign trail.

Watson-Smyth, a Charlotte native who has lived in the Lowesville area for the past 16 years, will be making her first foray as a candidate into Lincoln County politics. While this will be her first campaign for office, Watson-Smyth is a former executive board member of the Lincoln County Republican Party and she served as treasurer of the East Lincoln Republican Women for six years.

“I’ve been a registered Republican ever since I was 18 and I’ve always been involved with the local party,” Watson-Smyth said. “I just think that the commissioners, right now, aren’t going down the right path. There are a lot of things that are being overlooked that need to be addressed. I just think that I have a lot to contribute and I’d like to make some positive changes for Lincoln County.”

Specifically, Watson-Smyth is of the opinion that the commissioners need to reach a decision on the future location of the county offices. Discussions related to a new county government center have been on the table since 2009, however, the board voted to put that project on hold during budget meetings earlier this year until a study of the Lincoln County Courthouse has been completed.

“I think that the relocation of these county departments is something that needs to be looked at really hard and it’s something that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later,” Watson-Smyth said. “For some reason the county keeps spending tons of money on studies, but my goodness it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out how much these projects are going to cost. You don’t have to hire somebody to come out here and tell you what they think needs to be done because the commissioners should be able to work together to figure that out and save the county some money.”

Watson-Smyth is also focused on the growth of eastern Lincoln County and she believes that the county has some catching up to do in order to prepare for all of the incoming development.

“I live in East Lincoln and I can tell you for sure that there is a lot of growth,” Watson-Smyth said. “Some people think that the commissioners need to stop the growth, but they don’t understand that it’s not that easy. We kind of put the wagon in front of the mule in a couple of instances. I mean, we knew the county was going to grow, but nobody thought that it was going to grow this fast and of course Trilogy plays a big part in that. The infrastructure, the sewer and the water, is behind the eight ball and we need to catch up. That’s going to be expensive, but when you have this many people coming to the county you just have to have those things to support it.”

Pariano, a finance director at IOMAX USA and a retired U.S. Army major, has shifted his focus to a seat on the county commission after an unsuccessful campaign for the Lincoln County Board of Education last year.

“I wouldn’t say that it was the day after the election, but it wasn’t too long after when I realized that there might be a silver lining to my loss in the school board race and I decided to focus on a county commission seat instead,” Pariano said. “After taking a step back I realized that my skillset may be better suited for a role in county government with the leadership abilities I learned during my time in the army and my experience in finance through my current job. I think that my experience in the school board race may have been a blessing in disguise because I feel as though I can make more of an impact as a county commissioner.”

Pariano, who has been in attendance at a number of county commission meetings over the past year, would like to see a more proactive approach to handling the growth of Lincoln County.

“All of the talk recently has been about the growth in eastern Lincoln County,” Pariano said. “The county is growing, it’s going to continue to grow and there’s nothing we can do to stop it, so we need to be able to support it. The county commissioners have to work as a collective body to develop a strategic plan. It’s an if-and-then thing where we have to establish some numbers and if we hit those numbers then we have to have a plan in place so that we have the infrastructure to support the development. We need to start thinking about future growth and where we want it to take place, whether that’s northern Lincoln County, the Iron Station area or what have you. If we have the infrastructure in place, the developers will be knocking down our door to build wherever we have water and sewer available to them.”

Watson-Smyth and Pariano will join Christine Poinsette, the former chair of the Lincoln County Planning Board, on the ballot for the Republican primary election in May 2018 in which voters will select two candidates to send on to the general election in November. With Commissioner Bill Beam campaigning to become the next Lincoln County sheriff and Commissioner Martin Oakes running for a state Senate seat, there will not be an incumbent on the ballot.

