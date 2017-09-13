Obituaries— 9-13-17

Christine Konzen

Christine Konzen, 60, of Denver, formerly of Long Island, NY passed away September 2, 2017.

According to Christine’s wishes, her funeral was private.

Irene Ann Conroy

Irene Ann Conroy, 86, of Denver passed away September 11, 2017.

A private funeral service was held.

Regina Schmitt Collyer

Regina Schmitt Collyer, 79, of East Orleans, Mass. and Southport, passed away September 9, 2017.

A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart in Southport, later this year.

John James Broder

John James Broder, 80, of Denver, formerly of Island Park, NY, passed away September 7, 2017.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated September 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church in Denver. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Funeral Mass. Interment will take place September 15, 2017 at 10 a.m. with military honors.

Panayiotis Nicolas Dionysopoulos/Peter Nicholas Denison

Panayiotis Nicolas Dionysopoulos/Peter Nicholas Denison, 91, of Hickory passed away September 9, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held September 15, 2017 at 3 p.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Wilmington. Burial with military honors will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington. The family will receive friends September 15, 2017 from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

Floyd ‘Yates’ McCall

Floyd “Yates” McCall, 93, of Maiden passed away September 10, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 3 p.m. at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends today from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church.

Donna ‘Lynn’ Mecimore

Donna “Lynn” Mecimore, 57, of Hickory died September 8, 2017.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. September 14, 2017 at Pilgrim Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the church.

Doris K. Thomas

Doris Magdalene Keller Thomas, 77, of Newton passed away September 10, 2017.

A funeral service will be held today at 1 p.m. at Unity Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family received friends September 12, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton.

Tony Ly

Tony Ly, 36, of Claremont passed away September 6, 2017.

A funeral service will be held at 7 a.m. October 7, 2017 at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jenkins Cemetery.

Duane Alan Thornton

Duane Alan Thornton, 66, of Newton passed away September 11, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held September 14, 2017 at 3 p.m. at North Newton Baptist Church in Newton. A graveside service with military honors will follow on September 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Salisbury National Cemetery. The family will receive friends September 14, 2017 from 1:45 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at North Newton Baptist Church.

Evelena Swink

Evelena Warren Swink, 77, of Elam Road, Lawndale passed away, Monday, September 11, 2017 at Peak Resources, Cherryville.

Born July 21, 1940 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late James Arthur Warren and Lillie Mae Oaks Warren. She retired from Shelby Cafe and was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce Denise Crowe; three brothers, Gene Warren, Bill Warren and Walter Warren.

Survivors include two sons, Bryan Widener and wife, Carolyn of Blacksburg, S.C. and Todd Barnett and wife, Linda of Lawndale; brother, Jack Warren of Swainsville; a sister, Vivian Ward of Lawndale; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Thursday, September 14, 2017 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Glenn Ward and Beth Ward. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Shelby.

Memorials may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Fallston, NC 28042 to help defray funeral expenses.

Sarah Gardner Kennedy

Mrs. Sarah Gardner Kennedy, age 87, of Abernethy Laurels in Newton died Monday, September 11, 2017.

Her funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017 in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Kennedy was born on September 10, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Samuel Jefferson and Florence McJunkin Gardner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Kennedy; one brother, Sam Gardner; one sister, Winona Belote and one step-son, Richard L. Kennedy, Jr.

Mrs. Kennedy retired from Rock Springs Elementary School in Denver as a teacher.

She is survived by step-son, Bryan S. Kennedy and wife, Lisa G. Kennedy of Wilmington; and one granddaughter, Kendall Kennedy.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Catawba Valley, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Sylvia Byrd

Mary Callie Sylvia Byrd, 70 of Creekwood Rd., Lawndale passed away Monday, September 11, 2017 at Carolinas Healthcare System – Cleveland.

Born December 19, 1946 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Clayton Johnson and Mittie Morrison Johnson. She was retired from Hickory Leather.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester Byrd.

Survivors include three sons, William Byrd, Bobby Byrd and David Byrd all of Lawndale and three grandsons, Nicolas, Taylor and Austin Byrd.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday, September 14, 2017 at Olive Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. A graveside service will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. at Olive Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Jordan Durchette officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses, PO Box 639, Fallston, NC 28042 or the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway Suite 480 Columbia, MD 21044.

Thomas Lee Queen

MAIDEN — Thomas Lee Queen, 85, of Maiden passed away Monday, September 11, 2017 at his residence.

Tom was born April 3, 1932 in Catawba County to the late Wayne Frank Queen and the late Myrtle Little Queen. He was a member of Living Word Church in Maiden which was established 85 years ago, and was a lifelong member. Tom served on various boards and committees. He served as deacon for 34 years, building committee, general conference, grounds committee, an usher for 40 years and trustee of the church. He was retired from Queen Construction and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping with his three grandsons and spending time at the beach with the Queen family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Henry, James, and David Queen and sister, Eloise Drum.

He is survived by: wife of 67 years, Virginia Starr Queen of the home; daughter, Sheila Queen Elliott and husband Ron of Maiden; son, Michael Lee Queen and wife Robyn of Lincolnton; two brothers, Johnny Queen and wife Laura of Fla., Carroll Queen and wife Jackie of Catawba; sister, Mary Frances Raybon and husband Tom of Columbia, S.C.; sister-in-law, Phyllis Queen of Maiden; three grandsons, Justin Elliott and wife Stephanie of Maiden, Joshua Queen and wife Jennifer of Lincolnton, Daniel Queen of Mooresville; six great grandchildren, Kaden Thomas, Kara Grace and Kaleb Daniel Elliott, Maggie Lynn, Lily Jane, and Judson Michael Queen; special neighbors, Dean and Shirley Schronce.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 4 p.m. at Living Word Church in Maiden with Pastor Rick Haug and Rev. Larry Queen officiating. Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to Living Word Church Building Fund, 923 Island Ford Rd., Maiden, NC 28650 and Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

William John ‘Bill’ Rothar

Mr. William John “Bill” Rothar, age 65, Stanley, died Friday, September 8, 2017.

A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Friday, September 15, 2017 at Denver Baptist Church in Denver with Rev. Dan Sessa and Rev. Ken Furches officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Bill Rothar was born on August 12, 1952 in Bay Shore NY, and was the son of the late William Henry Rothar and Joan Marie Hartmann Rothar. He worked as a Meat Cutter and Fresh Specialist for BJ’s Wholesale Club until he retired in 2015.

Bill is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie Rothar of Stanley; three daughters, Jessica L. Feldman and husband Dario of Florida, Tanya L Bowser and husband Jay of Florida, and Diana M Fernandez and husband Justin of Arizona; one son, Russell Henry Rothar and his wife Megan of Georgia; one sister Cathy Callahan and husband Jimmy of Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren Dylan Krebs, Joshua Feldman, Kirin Feldman, Katlynne Feldman, Samuel Krebs, Chase Rothar, James Bowser III, and Amberlynn Rothar; and two great grandchildren, Desiree DiPersio and Mason Feldman.

Bill loved the Lord and was an active member at Denver Baptist Church. He had a love for his family, travel, and playing guitar. He had a great sense of humor and a great sense of adventure, even moving from New Jersey to Colorado because he saw a John Denver special on TV. He was most often found with a guitar in his hands and singing a song from his heart. He loved singing with the church praise team, and a country western band in his younger years, his songs touched the hearts of all who had the pleasure to listen. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and would often take them on trips around the country. He was very involved with his children’s activities, rarely missing a game or practice, and was always there to cheer on the entire team. He loved ice cream, after the service there will be one last scoop for Bill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Denver Baptist Church in memory of Bill Rothar for Celebrate Recovery, 6917 Forest Hills Drive, Denver NC 28037.

Sharon Carol Sigmon Sherrill

DENVER — Sharon Carol Sigmon Sherrill, age 69, of Webbs Road in Denver, died on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2017, at Webbs Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. John Yeager officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:45 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Sharon was born March 29, 1948, in Iredell County, to the late Coley Page Sigmon and Ethel Mae Yount Sigmon. She worked as a shop foreman at Jenkins Electric.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Sherrill of the home; a daughter, Mitzi Arrowood, and husband Todd, of Maiden; three brothers, Jerry Sigmon, Johnny Sigmon, and Tony Sigmon, all of Denver; three grandsons, Brock Arrowood, Brett Arrowood, Blake Arrowood; one granddaughter, Gracie Arrowood; and brother-in-law, John Sherrill of Terrell.

Memorials may be made to Webbs Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund, 4640 Webbs Chapel Church Road, Denver, NC 28037.

Robert Cantwell

Robert Cantwell, age 85, died on Friday, September 8, 2017.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 14, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Lincolnton. A funeral service will be held in the church at 7 p.m. The service of burial is planned the following day at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton.

A native of Tennessee, Bob was the son of Guy and Blanche Cantwell. His grandparents were Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Cantwell of Rutledge, Tenn. and Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Shipe of Blaine, Tenn. Bob earned academic degrees from Carson Newman College, Southern Baptist Seminary and Luther Rice Seminary. A Baptist pastor for 52 years, he served churches in Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina. He served as pastor at First Baptist Church in Lincolnton from 1968 to 1983. Active in civic and cultural affairs, Bob was named Lincoln County Man of the Year for 1980. With his late wife Adair, he delivered meals on wheels for 15 years. He served at various times as President of Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County, President of the Lincoln County Chapter of the NC Symphony and President of the Lincoln County Concert Association. Bob also served a number of years on the board of Lincoln Medical Center. In January 2000, he was named a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow.

Bob is survived by one son, Allen Cantwell of San Jose, Calif.; two grandchildren, Joshua and Abigail; and three sisters, Juanita Rucker, Mary Chesney and Thelma McGehee.

Memorial gifts may be made to Unity Baptist Church, PO Box 918, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Evelyn Mae Lail

Evelyn Mae Lail, age 89, of 111 Carpenter Street in Lincolnton, went home to be with her heavenly Father on September 10, 2017.

Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. today, September 13, 2017, at First Christian Church with Rev. Diana Crawford, Rev. Kathy Naish, and Rev. Gregg Plott officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Evelyn was born March 17, 1928, in Lincoln County. Her parents were the late Charles Woolley and Madge Norman Woolley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Herbert “Hub” Lail; her sisters, Bertha Lail and Rene Short; and her brothers, Floyd Woolley, Odell Woolley, and CJ Woolley.

Evelyn was a member of First Christian Church in Lincolnton and was retired as a sewer at Trendline Furniture. Evelyn loved her family and enjoyed singing, dancing and playing music with her late husband “Hub”, her children and other family members.

Those left to cherish her are her daughters, Linda Gladden, and husband Joe, and Patricia Keener, and husband Loy Jr.; her son, James Lail, and wife Barbara; and two sisters, Ruth Avery and Betty Jean Knighton, and husband Roland. Also left to cherish her are her four grandchildren, Greg Keener, and wife Louann, Rodney Keener, and wife Laura, Crystal Mull, and friend Adrian, and Michelle Ingle, and husband Kevin; and ten great-grandchildren, Lauren Philyaw, and husband Jeremy, Scott Keener, Nicole Keener, Daniel Keener, Matthew Keener, Samantha Wilkinson, and husband Daniel, Jacob Mull, Kaleigh Ingle, Noah Ingle, and MacKenzie Ingle. Evelyn also has one great-great-granddaughter named Amberlyn Philyaw; and many nieces and nephews, including special nephew Ronnie Avery, and wife Nicki.

Evelyn was very well loved by all her family and friends and will be sorely missed for her infectious smile and her sense of humor.

Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 735 Buffalo Shoals Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092, or to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Bobby Pruitt

Bobby Pruitt, age 84, of Lincolnton Rehabilitation Center, died on Monday, September 11, 2017.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2017, in the Maiden City Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service.

Mr. Pruitt was born July 29, 1933, in Transylvania County, to the late Bob and Agnes Murray Pruitt. He worked in textiles.

He is survived by two sons, Tim Pruitt, and wife Pat Butler, of Brevard, and David Pruitt, and wife Wanda, of Landrum, S.C.; one brother, Albert “Paul” Pruitt of Lincolnton; one sister, Margaret Burgess of Brevard; eight grandchildren, Brittany (Brittlee) Smith, TJ Pruitt, Renee Filowiat, Jefferey Pruitt, Heather Nantz, James Pruitt, Matthew Pruitt, and Stephanie Jarvis; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

