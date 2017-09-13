Lincolnton’s Harris is player of the week
Lincolnton’s Tyshawn Harris (center) receives the First Federal Savings Bank Player of the Week award Monday afternoon at the high school. Harris ran for 208 yards and 4 touchdowns last Friday night in the Wolves 51-12 win over East Gaston. Also pictured are Lincolnton head coach Ledford Gibson (left) and First Federal’s Demery Brewer (right). The award is given in conjuction with WLON’s Lincoln County Football Show with Tim Johnson and Ken Link.
Image courtesy of Contributed
You must be logged in to post a comment Login