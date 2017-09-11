State releases report cards for Lincoln County schools

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Report cards for schools in Lincoln County were released on Thursday by the State Board of Education. Lincoln Charter School showed minor improvements and, for the most, part the Lincoln County Schools district improved from last year’s accountability results.

As it did last year, Lincoln Charter School received a grade of a B but, once again, did not meet growth measures. These letter grades are based 80 percent on performance – the percentage of students who score at Achievement Levels 1-5. Achievement Level 3 and above are considered grade-level proficiency and Achievement Levels 4 and 5 are considered on track to be college and career ready, according to the Public Schools of North Carolina website. Twenty percent of the grade is based on growth, which is an indication of the rate at which students in the school learned over the past year. Lincoln Charter School’s graduation rate is greater than 95 percent — the same as last year.

“We were disappointed to not meet growth this year, but it is important to recognize that this is only one of the many ways that schools are evaluated,” Lincoln Charter School chief administrator Jonathan Bryant said. “The NC Report Card cannot accurately demonstrate the efforts of our staff and students but any time we receive feedback we will use it as an opportunity to reflect on our efforts. Overall, I am extremely happy with the direction of Lincoln Charter.”

House Bill 322, which passed the North Carolina House of Represtantaives 116-2, according to Lincoln County state Rep. Jason Saine, is currently languishing in the Senate. This bill proposes to change the formula to calculate school letter grades from 80 percent on schools’ student proficiency on standardized tests and 20 percent on year-over-year student growth to 50/50.

This year, one school in the Lincoln County Schools system, Rock Springs Elementary, received an A+ng. The “+ng” indicates that the school did not have an achievement gap larger than the largest state average achievement gap, according to the Public Schools of North Carolina website. The “achievement gap” in education refers to the disparity in academic performance between groups of students. This additional designation was added in 2014-15 to address federal requirements that excludes schools with significant achievement gaps from earning a state’s highest achievement designation.

Eleven Lincoln County schools received a letter grade of a B and eight received a C, which is an improvement over last year’s grades where 10 received B’s and nine received C’s. Only Battleground Elementary received a D letter grade this year.

In order to be designated as “low-performing,” a school would have a letter grade of a D or F and not meet growth. Even though Battleground received a D grade, it exceeded growth.

Six schools improved their letter grades by one — East Lincoln Middle, G.E. Massey, Kiser Intermediate, Pumpkin Intermediate, Rock Springs Elementary and West Lincoln High — but four schools declined a letter grade — Battleground, Iron Station Elementary, North Brook Elementary and S. Ray Lowder.

Five schools exceeded growth expectations, compared to six last year, 14 met expectations, compared to 10 last year, two schools, East Lincoln High and West Lincoln Middle, didn’t meet expectations. Based on these scores, Lincoln County Schools has shown significant progress in growth.

Demographics will likely always be linked with test scores and school grades. Of the nine schools that received C grades, eight are Title I schools. Of the 11 Title I schools in Lincoln County, only one, West Lincoln Middle, didn’t meet growth. This link to lower test scores and grades is a problem not just in Lincoln County but across the United States.

None of the schools in the Lincoln County Schools district were deemed low-performing and the district saw an increase in the Grade Level Proficiency from the 2015-2016 scores. The graduation rate was 90.8 percent, which is a slight increase from last year’s 90.6. This exceeds the average state graduation rate of 86.5 percent.

“It is incredible that our scores and graduation rate continue to be above the state average,” Dr. Lory Morrow, superintendent of Lincoln County Schools, said in a press release on Thursday. “We have a graduation rate of over 90 percent for the third year in a row. Five schools improved by one letter grade this year and one school received an A. These continued increases are due to the hard work of our teachers and support staff as they focus on meeting the needs of all students every day. I am extremely proud of the fact that we have no low-performing schools. Lincoln County Schools continues to provide opportunities and educational experiences for our students including CTE courses that meet workforce demands and prepare them for life after high school. It is important to provide career and college readiness opportunities for all our students including preparation for trade schools, two and four year colleges, and work. We are continuing to offer online classes, blended learning opportunities, and continuation of the Multi-Tier System of Support as defined by the Department of Public Instruction. All of our staff continues to seek ways to improve and strengthen the instructional program and meet the needs of our students.”

The complete scores are available at the Public Schools of North Carolina website at http://www.ncpublicschools.org/accountability/reporting/.

