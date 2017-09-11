Four charged after second bust at Lincolnton home

Staff report

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has charged four people with felony drug crimes after a follow-up investigation into drug sales at a Lincolnton home.

Deputies searched a home at 1210 Betterbrook Lane on Aug. 29 and charged two men, Tyler McKay Lucas, 22, of Pineville, and William Brandon Clinton, 33, of Crouse, with possessing methamphetamine, heroin, Suboxone and drug paraphernalia. During the follow-up investigation on Thursday, deputies saw drug paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamine in plain view at the home. Detectives secured a search warrant and found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a pistol inside the home.

Detectives said the residence has been the center of multiple drug investigations that have resulted in more than a dozen arrests over the past two years.

Brandon Keith Maynor, 30, of 1210 Betterbrook Lane, was charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $12,000 secured bond.

Dakota Brett Hull, 23, of Tallent Road in Vale, was charged with one felony of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $5,000 secured bond.

Richard Harlond Fuller, 25, of 1210 Betterbrook Lane, was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $15,000 secured bond.

Savanna Nicole Tennant, 24, of 1210 Betterbrook Lane, was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance. She received a $12,000 secured bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO