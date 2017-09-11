Father charged after son’s arrest

Staff report

Deputies said the arrest of a Cleveland County man following a chase into Lincoln County on Tuesday has led to drug and weapons charges against his father.

Mickey Gene Mellon, 50, of Boyle’s Road in Lawndale, was staying in a camper where U. S. marshals, Cleveland County and Gaston County officers arrested Bradley Gene Mellon on Howard’s Creek Mill Road in Lincoln County following a car chase. Deputies said Mickey Mellon, a convicted felon, was at the scene and had a handgun in his possession.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit took Mickey Mellon into custody and assisted the other agencies in executing a search warrant at the property. During the search, officers seized more than an ounce of methamphetamine, a trafficking amount of opioid pain pills, more than $800 in cash, a pistol, a rifle and a sawed-off shotgun and recovered two stolen vehicles, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Mickey Mellon was charged with one felony count of trafficking in opiates and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center in Lincolnton under a $100,000 secured bond.

Mickey Mellon’s son, Bradley Gene Mellon, led officers on a two-county chase that ended in the 1100 block of Howard’s Creek Mill Road where he was taken into custody without incident, according to deputies. He is accused of firing multiple shots into a Tot Dellinger Road home belonging to a Gaston County Police officer. Bradley Mellon was charged with attempted first degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon. The drive-by, early-morning shooting occurred on Aug. 28. He is being held in the Gaston County Jail without bond.

Mickey Mellon has prior Cleveland County convictions for felony trafficking a schedule VI controlled substance in 1999, misdemeanor criminal contempt and possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance in 2014, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records. He was convicted in Catawba County in 1999 of felony possession with intent to sell a schedule VI controlled substance and has Lincoln County convictions for possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in 2014. He served more than two years in prison, from February 2000 to May 2002 and served another sentence from October 2014 to March 2017 and is currently on parole, according to state records.

Bradley Mellon has a prior Lincoln County conviction for felony uttering a forged instrument in 2010 and was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon in Cleveland County in 2011, for which his probation was revoked. He entered prison in April 2011 and was released in May, according to state records.

Image courtesy of LCSO