Rebels fall short at Foard

The West Lincoln Rebels dropped their first game of the season on Friday night, falling 22-20 in a thriller on the road against the Fred T. Foard Tigers in the Battle for Hog Hill.

The two rivals entered the fourth quarter deadlocked at 14-14, and on a night where just four yards separated the offensive production of each side, it was the Fred T. Foard special teams that made the difference. A pair of junior defensive linemen broke the stalemate, when Kamden Huffman blocked a West Lincoln punt and Andrew Bishop scooped up the ball and scored from 34 yards out with nine minutes left in the game. Tate Beaver followed the blocked punt with a tough run up the middle for a successful two-point conversion that put the Tigers on top 22-14.

The Rebels responded immediately as quarterback Seth Willis hit Nathan Hull with a 21-yard touchdown strike for West Lincoln’s first points since a pair of touchdowns in the opening quarter. Willis handed the ball to Nakathon Phansook for the potential game-tying two-point conversion on the following play, but the Tigers stuffed the run in the backfield to preserve a slim lead at 22-20.

West Lincoln forced a three-and-out on the ensuing Tigers possession, which set up one final drive for the Rebels with a chance to remain undefeated and move to 3-0 on the season. Willis made plays with his arm and his legs to drive the Rebels within range of a potential game-winning field goal at the Fred T. Foard 15 yard line. However, in the blink of an eye, two sacks and a holding penalty pushed West Lincoln back 20 yards to the 35 and a desperation 4th-and-30 pass from Willis fell incomplete with 42 seconds left on the clock to seal the victory for the Tigers.

The Rebels had steamrolled their first two opponents with a potent rushing attack that produced over 700 yards, and after a dominant first quarter performance on Friday night, West Lincoln appeared ready to overwhelm Fred T. Foard as well.

West Lincoln head coach Tom Sain gambled on the Rebels’ first possession of the game, dialing up a fourth down sweep for junior running back Brendan Ikard, who raced 63 yards down the sideline to open the scoring. A Nathan Hull strip sack on the following Tigers’ drive gave West Lincoln the ball in plus territory and the Rebels converted the turnover into points when Willis took a snap on the one yard line and barrelled into the endzone to extend the lead to 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Ikard led the way for West Lincoln with 98 yards rushing on 11 carries, including the game’s first touchdown. Willis completed four of his nine passing attempts for 79 yards and a touchdown through the air, while adding 46 rushing yards and another touchdown with his legs.

Fred T. Foard answered early in the second quarter when Beaver took a direct snap and shrugged off multiple West Lincoln defenders on his way to a 14-yard touchdown scamper, which cut the deficit to 14-6 heading into halftime. Beaver then tied the game in the third quarter when he hauled in a 37-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Colosimo with the Tigers facing 4th-and-36. Beaver starred for the Tigers on Friday night, racking up 83 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, while also catching three passes for 71 yards and second score.

The Rebels fall to 2-1 on the season with the loss and will remain on the road next week to take on a winless East Burke Cavaliers squad coming off of a 44-6 drubbing at the hands of the Newton-Conover Red Devils.

