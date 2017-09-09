Mustangs fall to North Gaston, drop to 0-3

ELI PACHECO

Special to the LTN

Fake punts, goal-line stands and 99-yard drives. Lots of pivotal action on fourth

down. Just what you might expect in a football game featuring two teams vying for their first wins.

Kareem Kennedy scored twice and North Gaston shut down a struggling East Lincoln offense

for a 28-7 road victory on Friday night. Bryce Cobb sparked the Wildcats (1-2) with a huge kick return in the second quarter and sealed the win with an interception in the waning moments.

Cobb also scored on a 29-yard run to put North Gaston ahead 21-7 in the third.

“Our defense came to play tonight,” said Cobb. “We had two weeks off, so that gave us

time to really come together as a team. We were ready to play.”

North Gaston, coming off a bye week and rain cancellation, allowed a touchdown on the

first drive. After a busy first quarter of scoring, both teams settled into a defensive clash, each robbing the other’s offense of easy yards through the middle that were there early.

The first half featured two successful fake punts and several other pivotal plays on

fourth down.

Isaiah McNeil hit Kennedy on a fly pattern for a 20-yard touchdown, giving North Gaston

a 14-7 lead. Both teams finished with 285 yards of offense, but it was North Gaston’s defense that set the tone.

Moments before the Wildcats took the lead, it appeared the Mustangs were headed for a

go-ahead score. North Gaston made stops on three straight plays within the 2. A false start penalty on fourth-and-goal from the 1 pushed East Lincoln to the 6.

North Gaston made the stop at the 1 and took over on downs. That defensive stand turned

into that 99-yard drive and a 14-7 lead.

East Lincoln began the game with a dominant ground game and scored in six plays. Chandler

Jones capped the opening drive with a 9-yard score and the Mustangs led 7-0. It was East Lincoln’s first offensive touchdown since Week 1.

“They changed some stuff up to stop the run,” said Jones, who rushed for 93 yards on

14 carries. “Their offense obviously stood out in the second half. We have to work on what we can change in the second half.”

North Gaston’s answer was even quicker. Bryce Cobb nearly broke free on the ensuing kickoff,

returning the ball 71 yards, after fumbling it initially, to the East Lincoln 19.

“I dropped it at first,” Cobb said. “I picked it up and made one cut, then saw a big

hole open up. I ran through and it was good for me.”

On North Gaston’s fourth play, McNeil ran for a 12-yard touchdown to tie it at 7 less

than midway through the first.

The loss leaves East Lincoln coach David Lubowicz in search of his first victory as a

head coach. His offense has struggled to keep pace, posting just 16 points in three games.

“We had opportunities to score, but we have stuff to work on,” Chandler Jones said. “We

still have time left this season to perfect it.”

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN