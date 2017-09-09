Harris, Wolves rout East Gaston for first win

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Lincolnton head coach Ledford Gibson had thought all along that his team was better than their first two games might indicate. Not that he felt his Wolves should have won the games, but that his young team should have been more competitive.

On Friday, Gibson’s Wolves put on a dominating performance on both sides of the ball and rolled to a 51-12 win over East Gaston at Lincolnton’s Memorial Stadium.

“We needed a boost of confidence,” said Gibson following his team’s first victory of the season, “and we got it. “Now maybe we can get these kids to play the way they are capable of playing.”

Senior running back Tyshawn Harris had a huge night offensively for the Wolves, running for 208 yards on 15 carries and 4 touchdowns, including 185 of those yards in the first half. “We’ve known what Tyshawn could do,” Gibson said. “And that’s what I’ve expected from him. He seemed like he saw the field a lot better tonight.”

Lincolnton ran for 355 yards as a team with six rushing touchdowns, including a pair from junior Zach Lucas. The Wolves threw for another 143 yards, all from senior quarterback Terrell McClain who connected on 6 of 8 pass attempts including a 67 yard scoring toss to Tyreke Hollis.

“Hollis is another one,” said Gibson. “He and Harris are the two guys we depend on for big plays.”

The Wolves also had their best night defensively, holding the Warriors to 153 total yards. East Gaston managed just 45 yards through the air on five of sixteen passing by quarterback Kobe Creamer. The Lincolnton secondary picked off five East Gaston passes.

“The defense played really good tonight,” said Gibson. “We got after it and played a little better tonight.”

Creamer, a sophomore, was also the leading rusher for East Gaston picking up 51 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown. Brodie Hilton gained 32 yards and a touchdown on nine carries for the Warriors.

The Wolves (1-2) get in the win column for the first time this season after winning their first 10 games a season ago. Lincolnton will travel to North Gaston next Thursday to make up their game originally scheduled for September 1. “With this group, it’s the psyche,” Gibson said. “This should help. They should be ready to get after it on Monday.”

East Gaston (1-3) will play host to East Lincoln next Friday.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN