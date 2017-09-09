Knights fall short at Alexander Central

Staff report

TAYLORSVILLE — Gunnar Anderson had 175 rush yards and a touchdown and Steven Montgomery added 124 yards rushing as the Cougars racked up 422 yards on the ground in the victory over the Knights.

North Lincoln fell behind 28-15 late in the second quarter and couldn’t quite claw back into it.

The Knights cut it to a one-possession game twice in the fourth quarter – first on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Reed McRorie to Daekwon Camp with 7:41 to play to make it 34-29, then again on a 15-yard McRorie-to-Camp connection to make it 40-36 with 3:04 left.

McRorie was 17-for-32 with 262 yards passing, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Caleb Holley caught five passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Camp had four receptions for 78 yards and two scores.

The offensive display featured 491 yards of total offense for the Cougars and 25 first downs, while North Lincoln had 348 yards and 19 first downs. Alexander Central did not turn the ball over, while North Lincoln gave it away twice on interceptions.

North Lincoln (1-2) visits Bessemer City next week. Alexander Central (4-0) visits West Caldwell.