Week 4 football picks

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

It’s hard to believe, but the first quarter of the high school football regular season is already behind us. Three games into the season, some teams are starting to look like contenders in their respective conferences, while others still have some work to do.

In the South Fork 2A, West Lincoln, Maiden and Newton-Conover are a combined 7-0 to start the season, outscoring their opponents 319 to 87. Of those three teams, the Rebels have the toughest challenge tonight when they take on a good Fred T. Foard team on the road.

How long has it been since East Lincoln and Lincolnton were both looking for their first wins heading into their third game? Both the Mustangs and the Wolves have an opportunity tonight to get in the win column.

I have my work cut out for me this week to try and match last week’s 8-0 record, so here goes.

WEST LINCOLN at FRED T FOARD

The Rebels and the Tigers play for the “Battle of Hog Hill” trophy, a tradition that started last season when West Lincoln blanked Foard 24-0. These two teams remind me so much of each other that you could switch their uniforms and probably not be able to tell the difference. Both rely heavily on the running game, and both have a strong one. This contest may come down to who wins the turnover battle.

West Lincoln 28, Foard 24

NORTH GASTON at EAST LINCOLN

If the Mustangs can find a way to generate some offense, they can be pretty good. The defense has kept East Lincoln in their first two games, with a chance to win entering the fourth quarter of each contest. But as Bill Parcells once said, you are what your record says and the Mustangs are 0-2. Tonight, I like David Lubowicz to get his first win as head coach.

East Lincoln 21, North Gaston 7

NORTH LINCOLN at ALEXANDER CENTRAL

The Knights travel to Taylorsville tonight to take on their old North Piedmont foe. The Cougars are off to one of their better starts in recent years, posting a 3-0 record and outscoring their opponents 102-29. This is a tough challenge for North Lincoln, but if they play well they could have a chance.

Alexander Central 31, North Lincoln 21

EAST GASTON at LINCOLNTON

Like the Mustangs, the Wolves are still looking for their first win. But with last week’s game at North Gaston postponed until September 14, Lincolnton hasn’t played in game action for two weeks. The Wolves should be hungry to get back on the field, and this one should give them an opportunity to get a win.

Lincolnton 21, North Gaston 17

MAIDEN at ST STEPHENS

The Blue Devils have cruised through their first three games of the season, outscoring their opponents 128-35. Tonight shouldn’t be any different for Maiden.

Maiden 42, St. Stephens 21

DRAUGHN at CHERRYVILLE

The Ironmen would love to head into league action with a 2-2 record through their nonconference schedule. Tonight’s matchup should give them that opportunity. The Wildcats have managed just 12 points through their first three games of the season.

Cherryville 27, Draughn 14

BANDYS at BUNKER HILL

The Trojans eked out a 42-40 double overtime win over St. Stephens in week one, then lost a very close game to Fred T. Foard in week two. Tonight should not be as close against a Bears team that has allowed 127 points through their first three games.

Bandys 42, Bunker Hill 20

CREST at SHELBY

A big rivalry game tonight in Cleveland County between the Chargers and the Golden Lions. Shelby won a close 21-19 matchup last season, their first win over Crest since 2011. In fact, the Chargers have won 7 of the last 10 meetings in this series. This should be a good one, with a slight edge going to the Golden Lions.

Shelby 17, Crest 14

Last week: 8-0, Overall: 20-3