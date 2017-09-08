This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Friday, Sept. 8
Football
(All games at 7:30 p.m.)
North Lincoln at Alexander Central
West Lincoln at Fred T. Foard
North Gaston at East Lincoln
East Gaston at Lincolnton
St. Stephens at Maiden
Bunker Hill at Bandys
Newton-Conover at East Burke
Hickory at Hunter Huss
Crest at Shelby
East Rutherford at Burns
Kings Mountain at Cuthbertson
South Caldwell at Hibriten
Ashe County at West Caldwell
Lake Norman Charter at Highland Tech
Chase at East Henderson
R-S Central at Pisgah
Freedom at Patton
Clover at South Point
Forestview at Ashbrook
Mooresville at A.L. Brown
Butler at Richmond County
West Iredell at Statesville
