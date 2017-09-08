Roundup

Thursday

Soccer

East Lincoln 1, East Gaston 0

Chase Lynch’s first half goal, off an assist from Chase Gilley, proved to be the game winner for the Mustangs. For the freshman Lynch, it was his first career goal. Ryan Costner got the clean sheet with great help from the back line. The Mustangs (4-3) will play Monday at Lake Norman Charter.

West Lincoln 8, Cherryville 0

JV Football

West Lincoln 16, Fred T. Foard 0

Lincolnton 22, East Gaston 8

Alexander Central 50, North Lincoln 6

Tuesday

Tennis

East Lincoln 6, South Point 3

Bethany Owens (EL) def. Bailey Phillips (SP) 6-3, 6-4

Brooke Cox (SP) def. Olivia Provost (EL) 6-3, 7-5

Olivia Franco (EL) def. Sophie Hanafin (SP) 6-0, 6-2

Crosby Carpenter (EL) def. Grace Campbell (SP) 6-2, 6-1

Holland Leonhardt (SP) def. Addison Merritt (EL) 3-6, 6-3 (12-10)

Renee Carlson (EL) def. Anna Spurrier (SP) 6-1, 6-1

Phillips/Cox (SP) def. Owens/Prevost (EL) 10-7

Franco/Merritt (EL) def. Hanafin/Campbell (SP) 10-5

Carlson/Carpenter (EL) def. Leonhardt/Spurrier (SP) 10-6