Reeves wins Lincoln Club Championship, Russell runner-up
The Lincoln Country Club held the 2017 Men’s Club Championship over Labor Day weekend. Pictured are Club runner-up Russ Russell (left) and Club Champion Keith Reeves (right). Other winners were: First Flight: Dale Gates (1st place), Paul Mauney (tie 2nd), Bob Hitt (tie 2nd), Chuck Westbrook (4th); Second Flight: Danny Hardin (1st), Bauer Galloway (2nd); Third Flight: Jimmy Coltrane (1st), George Weinstein (2nd); Fourth Flight: Elijah Mosely (1st), Worth Roberts (2nd). Closest to the Pin winners were: Nick Baxter, Danny Hardin, Paul Mauney, Alex Mullen, Guy Rudisill and Drew Schuman.
Image courtesy of Contributed
