Obituaries — 9-8-17

Michael Lon Queen

CROUSE — Michael Lon Queen, age 50, of George Brown Road in Crouse, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2017.

Michael was born January 7, 1967, in Beckley, W.Va., to Gary Darl and Carolyn Sue Aldridge Queen. He was the owner/operator of Angry Bull Transportation.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kimberly Matherly Queen of the home; two sons, Air Force Staff Sergeant Hunter Wesley Michael Grose, and wife Katie, and Trace Rayne Horton; his father, Gary Darl Queen, and wife Tiara Lynn, of Denver; his mother, Carolyn Aldridge Queen Watson, and husband Claude, from Murrells Inlet, S.C.; his twin brother, Gary Don Queen, and wife Stephanie, of Cherryville; his sister, Debra D. Underwood of Charlotte; “father and mother” Michael and Wanda Matherly, of Beaver, W.VA.; one grandson, Holden Rayne Grose; nieces, Michael’s namesake – Jocelyn Michelle Queen, Amelia Queen, Lauren Flynn, Miranda Matherly, Shannon Underwood, and Casey Cullinan; nephews, Derek Queen and Zakkary Underwood; brother-in-law, Dean Matherly; and special “brother” John Furrow.

Michael was such a loving and devoted husband, father, gramps, son, brother and uncle. Michael just adored the love of his life, his wife Kimberly. His love of family made him the kind, compassionate man that he was. He was such a hard worker and wonderful provider for his family. He had such a kind heart for anyone in need. He loved his farm and doing things that made his love of life happy. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

A private service will be held at a later time.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Queen family.

Emma Grace Loftis

Emma Grace Loftis was born to Jason and Emily (Wesson) Loftis of Lincolnton on September 3, 2017. Emma was born sleeping and is now with Jesus.

Along with her parents she is survived by her sister, Bethany Loftis of the home; paternal grandparents, Jim and DeLaine Loftis; maternal grandparents, Gary and Tonja Wesson; aunts and uncles, Ashley Loftis, Brian and Brooke Loftis, Jonathan and Taryn Wesson, David and Jennifer Royster, Daniel and David Wesson; great-grandparents, Bettie Faulk, Ed and Gladys Loftis, Nancy Wesson and JoAnn Wise; several great aunts and uncles.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, September 8, 2017 at Rankin Lake Baptist Church in Dallas. A Celebration of Life for Emma will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Vale. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rankin Lake Baptist Church, 2705 Gastonia-Dallas Hwy, Dallas, NC 28034 or Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 1156 North Brook #3 School Road, Vale, NC 28168.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff on the 8th floor of CMC Main in Charlotte for their tender care of Emma.

Online condolences and fond memories may be made at: www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com;

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Loftis family.

Wayne Gordon Ramsey

Wayne Gordon Ramsey, age 83, of Royal Drive in Lincolnton, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at Levine and Dickson Hospice House (Southminster), Charlotte, NC.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today, September 8, 2017, at Boger City Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Bigham, Rev. Joe Ervin, and Rev. Dr. Bob Wise officiating. Burial will follow in Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Gordon was born April 24, 1934, in Gaston County, to the late John H. and Mamie Finchum Ramsey. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Polk Ramsey. He worked in textiles as a supervisor of quality control. Gordon was a member of Boger City Baptist Church where he was active in the church choir and taught Sunday School. He was a self-taught artist doing wood carving, pencil drawings, and oil paintings.

He is survived by a son, Wayne Ramsey, and wife Debra; three daughters, Donna R. Henson, Nancy R. Watt, and husband Lee, Pamela R. Goodman, and husband Todd; four grandsons; two granddaughters; three great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; and one brother, Robert L. Ramsey, and wife Colleen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boger City Baptist Church Building Fund, 2201 E. Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092, or to Levine and Dickson Hospice House, c/o Hospice Charlotte Region, 1420 E.7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28204.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Ramsey family.

Mrs. Alma Blackwelder

CONCORD — Mrs. Nancy Alma Safrit Blackwelder, age 100, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Pruitt Health in Harrisburg surrounded by her loving family.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. today, September 8, 2017 at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. with Pastor Rafe Allison officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Blackwelder was born November 6, 1916 in Cabarrus County. Her parents were the late Luther Martin and Mary Nellie Sifford Safrit. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie William Blackwelder and her 12 siblings.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kay Dellinger and husband, Albert of Vale, and Ann Benson and husband, Dale of Raleigh; grandchildren, Tim and Wendy Dellinger, Amy and Kris Carpenter, Jennifer and Heath Houser, all of Vale, and Mary Catherine and Joe Grew of Raleigh; great-grandchildren, Megan Dellinger, Elizabeth and Johnathan Carpenter and Gaven Houser, all of Vale; many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 4500 Rimer Road, Concord, NC 28025.

Condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.

Wilkinson Funeral Home in Concord is serving the Blackwelder family.

Jack Alexander Conner

Jack Alexander Conner, 79, of Newton passed away September 5, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. today at Springs Road Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. today at the church.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Conner family.

Mildred Edith Holmes

Mildred Edith Holmes, 93, of Lincolnton passed away September 4, 2017.

No services are planned at this time.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Holmes family.

James Howard Deyton

James Howard Deyton, 77, of Lincolnton passed away September 7, 2017.

No service is planned at this time.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Deyton family.

James ‘Jim’ William Maddalon

James “Jim” William Maddalon, 66, of Maiden passed away September 5, 2017.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Maddalon family.