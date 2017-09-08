Mustangs, Wolves looking for wins

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

East Lincoln and Lincolnton head into tonight’s matchups still looking for their first wins of the season.

With the Wolves taking on 1-1 East Gaston and the Mustangs hosting 0-2 North Gaston, this is a good opportunity for both teams to get in the win column.

East Lincoln opened the season with a couple of good 3A teams in Forestview and Ashbrook, and now play their home opener against the winless Wildcats. Lincolnton’s first two opponents, Stuart Cramer and South Point, are a combined 6-0.

While both teams opened the season with tough opponents, neither expected to be 0-2 to start the season.

The Wolves and the Warriors have met five times overall, with Lincolnton winning all 5 meetings, including a 54-14 win last season in Mount Holly.

But this year’s team looks a lot different than the 2016 Wolves, and it will be interesting to see what changes and improvements the Wolves have made in the last thirteen days.

The biggest issue for Lincolnton has been the turnover ratio. The Wolves have turned the ball over seven times in two games, and have yet to force a turnover by their opponents.

The Mustangs and Wildcats have met just five times, with four of those coming in the early 2000’s when both teams were members of the Big South 3A conference. North Gaston holds a slight 3-2 edge in those head-to-head matchups.

East Lincoln needs to establish a running game, in hopes to take some of the pressure off of their two young quarterbacks. The Mustangs have ran for just over 200 yards as a team in their first two games combined.

North Lincoln travels to Taylorsville to take on a familiar team. The Knights will take on former North Piedmont 3A/4A rival Alexander Central in a nonconference matchup.

The Cougars are off to a fast 3-0 start, and were only challenged by Burns back in week one. Stopping the high-powered running game of Alexander Central has to be a top priority of North Lincoln’s.

The Knights will need a very good defensive effort against the 3A Cougars, and need for quarterback Reed McRorie to have a good game on the offensive side. North Lincoln struggled in the running game last week against Fred T. Foard, and it won’t get any easier tonight.

One of the better matchups tonight in the area will be the “Battle of Hog Hill.” Undefeated West Lincoln travels to Fred T. Foard (2-1), and both teams are playing well.

The Rebels have outscored their two opponents 95-26, putting up huge rushing numbers. The Tigers only loss came to undefeated Maiden.

West Lincoln hopes to defeat Foard for the third straight season, and hang on to the “Battle of Hog Hill” trophy.

Tonight will mark the first time this season that all four county football teams have played on the same night. At the end of the night, we’ll know if they improved on the 3-5 overall record.