West Lincoln’s Hull is player of the week
West Lincoln’s Nathan Hull (center) receives the First Federal Savings Bank Player of the Week award Tuesday afternoon at the high school. Hull had a 27-yard touchdown run on offense and a 100-yard interception return for a score on the defensive side of the ball for the Rebels. Also pictured are First Federal’s Demery Brewer (left) and West Lincoln head coach Tom Sain (right). The award is given in conjuction with WLON’s Lincoln County Football Show with Tim Johnson and Ken Link.
Image courtesy of Contributed
