Two charged following search warrant

Staff report

Two Lincolnton residents are facing felony drug charges following the execution of a search warrant at their home on Dale Avenue.

Nickolas Shawn Wright, 31, and Jerri Lynn Sigmon, 24, both of 2057 Dale Avenue, were arrested on Sunday at their home. Lincolnton Police Department officers served the search warrant during the early morning hours on Sunday and seized powder cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during the investigation, according to a press release.

Wright and Sigmon were both charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were issued a $17,000 secured bond.

Officers said Wright has previous convictions for possession with intent to sell cocaine, sell or deliver cocaine and possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance. Wright has a pending felony possession of cocaine charge in Lincoln County for an offense that allegedly occurred in July. Sigmon has prior convictions for resisting an officer and possession of marijuana and has charges pending for injury to personal property, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with an open container of alcohol in Lincoln County for an incident that allegedly occurred in May.

More than nine grams of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana were seized during the investigation.

Image courtesy of LPD