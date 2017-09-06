Rebels to face Foard Friday

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

This Friday, West Lincoln will travel to Fred.T Foard for the second annual “Battle of Hog Hill.”

Obviously, it’s not just the second meeting between the two schools. The Rebels and the Tigers have faced each other on the football field 47 times, dating back to 1962.

But last year, the rivalry took on a little different meaning.

The athletic directors at the two schools got together and discussed playing for a material item, similar to the “Old Mountain Jug” that was presented to the winner of the Western Carolina-Appalachian State game for years.

They went with the title, “Battle of Hog Hill,” since Hog Hill is centrally located between the two schools that are 12 miles apart. A trophy furnished by Dwayne Murray of BSN Sports now goes to the winner of each season’s matchup.

Heading into Friday’s meeting, it is the Rebels (2-0) that have possession of the trophy thanks to last year’s 24-0 shutout win over the Tigers. West Lincoln piled up 279 yards rushing in that game, led by then seniors Dallas Bridges and Brandon Schesny.

After two games this season, the Rebels feature a very strong running game led by juniors Nakathon Phansook and Brendan Ikard. Phansook has ran for 273 yards and 4 touchdowns, including 176 yards in a week-one win over Draughn. Ikard went over the century mark last Thursday against Cherryville, and has 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the two games.

There is little doubt that West Lincoln wants to run the ball. Coach Tom Sain’s Rebels have gained 734 of their 781 total yards on the ground, and are averaging more than eight yards per carry.

Fred T. Foard (2-1) is very similar to West Lincoln, although they will put it in the air a little more. Quarterback Jack Colosimo has completed 14 of his 21 pass attempts for 291 yards and four scores. His leading receiver, sophomore Corey Siemer has 8 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

Siemer also leads the Tigers with 252 rushing yards on 34 carries and a pair of scores. Tate Beaver, who is more of a power runner, has 43 carries for 188 yards for Foard.

Last season’s victory gave West Lincoln a 25-20-2 lead in the series, and the Rebels are going for their third straight win over the Tigers on Friday.

This one shapes up to be a pretty even matchup on paper, and probably comes down to mistakes. The team that wins the turnover battle and commits the fewest penalties should have the edge.

Note: The West Lincoln athletic department is selling t-shirts this week for Friday night’s game at the Rebel Shed between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Image courtesy of LTN Fi