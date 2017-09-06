Obituaries — 9-6-17

Cathy June Babb Freeze

Cathy June Babb Freeze, 62, of Mooresville, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2017.

She was born on July 16, 1955 in Lincolnton, to the late William “Rudy” and Lillie Mae Chambers Babb.

Cathy was a member of St. Enoch Lutheran Church, Kannapolis, where she loved working in the church and singing in the choir. She enjoyed playing the piano, cross stitch, reading and word puzzles. She loved her family and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her loving husband, Terry Freeze; children, Robbie Freeze (Lindsay) of Mooresville, Alison Freeze (Darren) of Kannapolis, Laura Underwood (Micheal) of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister, Freda Lockman; nephews, Jason Lockman (Cindy), Seth Lockman (Natalie); grandchildren, Carmen, Shian, Michael J., Trevor, Jared and Kane.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 1 p.m. at St. Enoch Lutheran Church, Kannapolis, with Rev. Dale Cline officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from noon until 1 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Enoch Lutheran Church, 701 Campbell Ave. Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Freeze family.

Robert ‘Bob’ Eugene Tull

Robert “Bob” Eugene Tull passed away on Friday, September 1, 2017 at the age of 82.

Bob was predeceased by his first wife Laurie of 37 years. He is survived by their son, Tom, of Atlanta, Ga., and Tom’s wife Sarah and their son Jameson.

He is also survived by his loving wife Maureen of 20 years; stepdaughter Suzanne and husband Andrew, and grandchildren James, Jacque, Collin, and Chase. Bob and Maureen were married in Lincolnton in front of family and friends.

Bob was born in Peoria, IL. He graduated from Bradley University with a degree in mechanical engineering, and went on to earn a master’s degree from Ashland University.

Bob proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy aboard the USS Valley Forge, and was a veteran of the Korean War.

Bob worked as an engineer and retired as General Manager from The Timken Company after 35 years of service.

Bob lived a life dedicated to serving and building up his communities. He was an active member of many organizations and boards, including Gaston Family Health/Helping Hands, YMCA, Red Cross, Lincoln Cultural Center, Rotary Club, and Gaston College Foundation, to name a few.

Bob had a passion for education and helping children. He volunteered his time in the guardian ad litem program as well as Communities in Schools of Lincoln County, and Partnership for Children of Lincoln and Gaston Counties.

Bob was best known for the loving support and sage guidance he provided for others. He will be dearly missed by his wife Maureen; son Tom; extended family, friends, and beloved community.

Visitation will be held at Warlick Funeral Home, 125 Dave Warlick Drive, Lincolnton, this evening, September 6, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A funeral service will also be held at Warlick Funeral Home on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 4 p.m.

As a veteran from humble beginnings who gained an education through the GI bill, Bob strongly advocated for the role that education serves as a catalyst for a brighter future. Bob was keenly interested in the programs of study that will be located in the new Center for Advanced Manufacturing at Gaston College.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made in Bob’s memory to the Bob Tull Endowment Fund for Advanced Manufacturing at Gaston College, Gaston College Foundation, Inc., 201 Hwy. 321 South, Dallas, NC 28034. Online gifts: http://www.gaston.edu/foundation

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Tull family.

Baron Jeffery Locklair

Mr. Baron Jeffery Locklair, age 54, of Gates Road in Lincolnton died on Friday, September 1, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Long Shoals Baptist Church.

Mr. Locklair was born December 1, 1962 in Sumter, S.C. to Baron David Locklair and Joyce Garrison Holyfield. He was a nurse.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda Spencer Locklair of the home; four sons, Baron Locklair, Mitchell Locklair, Dusty Schism and Donald Schism all of Lincolnton; one daughter, Jennifer Locklair Fox of Lincolnton; father, Baron David Locklair of MS; mother, Joyce Garrison Hollyfield of Lincolnton; two brothers, Randy Locklair and Ricky Locklair both of Wilmington; two sisters, Lori Reep and Summer Locklair both of Lincolnton; thirteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Memorials may be made Levine Children’s Hospital, Carolinas HealthCare Foundation, Inc., PO Box 32861, Charlotte, NC 28232.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Locklair family.

Bessie Marie Hester Reynolds

Bessie Marie Hester Reynolds, age 88, of Brady Hoffman Road in Lincolnton, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2017.

Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2017, at Covenant Bible Church with Rev. Michael Goins and Rev. Joey Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2017, at Warlick Funeral Home. At other times, the family will be at the home of Debra and Tim Hurt, 1568 Jessica Ann Road, Lincolnton.

Mrs. Reynolds was born September 30, 1928, in Cleveland County, to the late Wilkie Ivey and Verna Hedspeth Hester. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Marvin Ray Hester and Lee Hester. She gave her heart to the Lord at age 18 at Long Shoals Baptist Church and served Him for 70 years. She was married to her husband for 68 years and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, John Roy Reynolds of the home; a son, John Wayne Reynolds, and wife Sandra, of Lincolnton; two daughters, Peggy Reynolds Cantrell, and husband Mike, and Debra Reynolds Hurt, and husband Tim, all of Lincolnton; two brothers, Richard Hester and Lester Hester, both of Lincolnton; one sister, Ethel Hester Auton of Lincolnton; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Parkinson Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Reynolds family.

Wilbur D. Boyer

Wilbur Dwight Boyer, 81, of Cramerton passed away September 4, 2017.

A memorial service will be held September 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. Interment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends following the service.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Boyer family.

Margaret (Dale) Parlier

Margaret (Dale) Parlier, 70, of Boone passed away September 4, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. today at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. today at Jenkins Funeral Home.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Parlier family.

Dorothy Mae Lail Walker

Dorothy Mae Lail Walker, 92, of Cherryville passed away September 5, 2017.

A memorial service will be held September 8, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. at the funeral home.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville is serving the Walker family.

Wayne Gordon Ramsey

Wayne Gordon Ramsey, 83, of Lincolnton passed away September 5, 2017.

Arrangements are incomplete at Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton.