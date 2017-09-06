Men arrested on felony drug charges

Staff report

Two men are facing felony drug charges after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Monday at a home on Betterbrook Lane in Lincolnton.

Tyler McKay Lucas, 22, of Pineville, was arrested on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. William Brandon Clinton, 33, of Crouse, was also charged in the case but is currently being held in the Gaston County Jail on unrelated drug charges under a $100,000 bond and has not yet been served.

According to detectives, a truck located at the home was also impounded and a search of the vehicle lead to the seizure of nearly an ounce of methamphetamine, more than three grams of heroin, Suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia.

Detectives said a small amount of methamphetamine was seized from the home.

Clinton was charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances and one misdemeanor count of possession of a schedule III controlled substance.

Lucas was charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances and one misdemeanor count of possession of a schedule III controlled substance. He was issued $5,000 secured bond.

Lucas has prior Mecklenburg County convictions for felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods in 2016, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records. He served three months in prison for that conviction and is currently on parole.