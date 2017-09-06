Man accused of stealing car

Staff report

A Lincolnton man has been charged with stealing a car.

Randy Lee Rinck Sr., 57, of 2647 Keener Road, was arrested on Saturday by the Lincolnton Police Department and charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and driving while license revoked.

Officers said the victim, a Bonview Avenue resident, told investigators that she saw Rinck steal her vehicle.

Officers said they found Rinck and the vehicle at a home on Keener road within minutes of the alleged theft. The vehicle was undamaged and was returned to its owner.

Ricnck was issued a $7,000 secured bond.

Officers said Rinck has prior convictions for driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana, communicating threats, possession of drug paraphernalia, fishing without a license and reckless driving.

Image courtesy of LPD