Man accused of shooting at trooper arrested after standoff

Staff report

A man is in custody at the Cleveland County jail after allegedly shooting at a state trooper with an AR-15 rifle and engaging law enforcement officers in a standoff.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sgt. G.S. Johnson of the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a call about a suspicious man lying in the middle of Latham Wilson Road, on the Cleveland County-Lincoln County line, according to Trooper Chris Casey. When Johnson arrived on the scene and confronted the man, later identified as Kelly Dwain Parker, 34, of Casar, Parker began throwing rocks at Johnson. At that time, Johnson returned to his car to call for backup and Parker went back to his truck and drew out what Johnson first thought was a black cane but was actually an AR-15 rifle that he used to fire shots at Johnson.

Parker then ran into a nearby soybean field and lay down in the vegetation. Johnson called for backup and, in addition to the Cleveland County law enforcement, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team came as well as a helicopter from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The field was surrounded and several hours later Parker stood up in the field naked with nothing in his hands and was arrested.

No one was injured in the standoff. Parker was charged with assault of a law enforcement officer with a firearm and is being held under a $100,000 secure bond at Cleveland County jail.

Parker has a prior Catawba County conviction for felony trafficking a schedule II controlled substance in 2007. He was sentenced to four months in prison for that crime.

Image courtesy of LCSO