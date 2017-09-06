Lincolnton City Council to vote on two airport contracts

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The city of Lincolnton and Lincoln County have reached a resolution regarding the future of the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Regional Airport, with each entity’s governing body set to vote on a pair of contracts in the coming weeks to finalize the deal.

The city and county have been equal partners since the inception of the airport in 1986. However, with a unanimous vote during a special called budget meeting in May, city officials have agreed to surrender their 50-percent stake in the airport.

Last year, each entity contributed $60,000 to fund the operation of the airport. The resolution proposes an 87-13 split, which will vary as the percentage of total population fluctuates, meaning that the county would be responsible for $104,000 worth of the operating costs compared to just $16,000 for the city.

The 87-13 split will also apply to any future tax revenue generated by the airport, which has never turned a profit during 30 years of operation, although the county will receive 100 percent of the revenue until all debts related to the airport have been paid off.

The city has also agreed to surrender its equal share of representation on the airport authority, which is a governing board with the administrative capacity to control, lease, maintain, construct, improve, operate and regulate the airport and landing field. Per the agreement, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will appoint four of the five board members, however, one of the county appointees must reside within the Lincolnton city limits.

David Lowe, the city’s lone appointee on the airport authority, will serve as the chairman of the board. Lowe, who played an instrumental role in bringing the airport to Lincoln County during his time as city manager, has served as chairman of the airport authority for the past 15 years. The board’s members will all serve staggered three-year terms, while also adhering to a two-term limit.

The county will also be purchasing the city’s interest in a 59-acre tract of land located at the airport for $225,000. A $4 million grading project to prepare a portion of that site for future economic development, which hasn’t yet been approved by the commissioners, has been included in this year’s county budget.

The Lincolnton City Council will vote on the two contracts during their regular monthly meeting on Thursday evening.

In other city business, the Lincolnton City Council will conduct a public hearing during tomorrow’s meeting regarding the renaming of a portion of Abernethy Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The proposed name change stems from a request from the Coalition of Churches in June.

“We rode around the community, which used to be called Freedom back in the day, and tried to figure out which street would be good for this honor,” Coalition member Portia Williams said. “We used to play on Abernethy and Holleybrook all the time as kids growing up in Lincolnton. In fact, on Sundays in the summertime we’d walk those streets from the time we got out of church until the street lights came on. We feel as though naming a street in the Freedom area after Dr. King would be an honor and a realization of his dream.”

The council will also consider a contract with TGS Engineers to perform engineering design services for the planned sidewalk connector project on the East Main Street bridge over Highway 321. The contract comes at a cost of approximately $53,000 that will be covered through state grants from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement program.

“The need for this project is pedestrian safety,” City Manager Steve Zickefoose said. “This is necessary to be able to safely move from one side of the bridge to the other. Right now there are just open lanes that go across Highway 321 on that bridge and what this will do is build a sidewalk on the bridge itself that will connect the sidewalks that run east and west of the bridge.”

The final item of significance on Thursday’s agenda involves an application from Green Branch, LLC to become the first beneficiary of the city’s downtown redevelopment revolving loan. Green Branch owner Mark Ingle, who also operates Ingle Builders in Lincolnton, is requesting a $30,000 loan for building renovations at 114 East Main Street where he plans to open a new butcher shop and deli to be known as The Meating Place. The loan is secured by the deed of trust on the property, according to the attached information submitted with tomorrow night’s agenda.

The Lincolnton City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening at City Hall, located at 114 West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton.

Image courtesy of LTN File