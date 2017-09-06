Lincoln Charter board approves budget, welcomes new members

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Lincoln Charter School’s (LCS) school board approved the 2017-2018 annual budget at a monthly board meeting held Monday night at the school’s Denver campus. There were minor increases to expenses due to a new building being constructed on the Denver campus, which was contained in the Denver budget only, and a new 1:1 student laptop program where all middle school students receive a Chromebook for school use to aid in electronic delivery of lessons and other enhancements to education. In addition, budget calculation ratios between the Denver and Lincolnton campuses were changed from last year’s 60/40 to 59/41 to account for the additional students on the Lincolnton campus from last year.

The total budget for the Denver campus is projected to be $8,661,687.52, which is a 0.7 percent increase over last year, due in part to an increase in the state budget. Expenses are projected to be $8,694,523.38, which is a 1 percent increase over last year. These expenses also account for a 2.5 percent contingency fund and an additional $156,062.33 set aside for future facility costs.

For the Lincolnton campus, total revenue is projected to be $6,109,853.58, which is a 6 percent increase over last year, due in part to increased student enrollment on that campus and an increase in the state budget. Expenses are projected to be $6,249,395.08, which accounts for a 2.5 percent contingency fund and an additional $294,948.84 set aside for future facility costs.

There have also been some recent changes to LCS school board. John Splain has stepped down as president of the board. Rob Brown, who is serving his second year as a member of the board, has accepted the position. Brown, who was elected by the parents to serve on the board last year, is a partner with the Jonas Law Firm and has both a senior and a seventh-grader enrolled in Lincoln Charter.

“I didn’t have any concerns about stepping into a position with such a well-established team,” he said.

School boards for charter schools are not elected by county vote, like public schools are. The majority of the members of LCS’s board are elected by the school community and serve staggered two-year terms, except for the member elected by the staff, who serves for a year. The potential members are nominated and there’s an application and vetting process before they are voted on. There are also two directors elected by current members of the board who serve a two-year term.

Splain has been president for the past four years and a member of the board for 11 years.

“Over the years I’ve been a member of the board, the administration has solidified and taken more of a role and the board has become what it’s meant to be which is just an advisory and policy board rather than doing any kind of administration,” he said. “It’s allowed the administrators to do their job and we just make sure they’re doing it right.”

The board is further evolving to have an employee keep up with the administrative duties that the president has done in the past such as scheduling meetings, sending emails and handling similar functions. The primary duties of the president will be running meetings and working closely with LCS’s chief administrator, Jonathan Bryant, according to Splain.

Splain will remain on the board as the teacher representative, which is a one-year term rather than two years as the others are. He wants to solidify this position more by attending staff meetings.

“There’s so many teachers I don’t know now,” he said. “In the early years I knew them all but now it seems like I know hardly any of them.”

The newest member of the board is Peter Lohri, who was elected by the parents. Lohri has three children enrolled at Lincoln Charter.

“I’m heavily invested in the school especially in the academic rigor,” he said. “I like the mission for community service the school has and I want to further the aims of the school and keep the academics high.”

Lohri, who has a background in business, mostly in retirement plans, believes that, not that it can’t be done, but life’s a lot harder without a four-year college education and that should be the target for all students at LCS.

In addition, at the meeting, Bryant updated the board on the progress of construction on a new 13,000 square foot building at LCS’s Denver campus, which is running a little bit behind schedule, enrollment numbers at both campus and the status of personnel hiring.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard