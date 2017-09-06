Houston residents vow to ‘keep going’ following Hurricane Harvey

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

It’s been nearly a week since Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Gulf Coast of Texas, dropping record amounts of rainfall from Corpus Christi to Houston. The nation has watched with shock as the flooding has displaced thousands and standing water continues to exacerbate the problems in the region.

“It’s unbelievable,” Lincolnton events and facilities coordinator Laura Morris, a long-time Houstonian, said. “I lived in Houston for 35 years and I’ve never, ever seen anything this totally devastating. The scope and scale of the impact is absolutely what people are seeing on television. That is not fake news and those are not fake photos. I don’t think any of us can really quite comprehend what 52 inches of rainfall over 72 hours looks like.”

Morris, who left Houston and moved to Lincolnton last year, has worked countless storm events as a journalist for various Houston radio stations. She’s also served as a communicator in a first responder role as the associate vice chancellor of marketing and communications with the Lone Star College System.

“This is the first storm event that I have not worked as either a journalist on the news side, or a communicator in a first responder role,” Morris said. “At the college, we had 95,000 students as the largest institution of education in the region. I was responsible for communicating lifesaving information to the students and faculty. Then, you have the initial event, but there’s also the recovery side of that, which is very difficult. The college is a key community member in those relief efforts as it is right now after Hurricane Harvey. Three of the colleges in the Lone Star College System are being used as shelters and another is being used a distribution point because they’re big public facilities.”

Hurricane Harvey is the costliest natural disaster in United States history, with an estimated price tag of $190 billion in damages, according to AccuWeather. That’s nearly four times as costly as Hurricane Katrina, which checked in just shy of $50 billion in 2005. The storm has dropped 19 trillion gallons of rain over southeast Texas and another 5.5 trillion gallons over Louisiana.

Joe Pogge, the CEO of Strike Marketing and the former host of Smokin’ Joe’s Driving Range on Sports Radio 610 in Houston, has likely lost his home due to the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

“With a hurricane, we have the fortune of knowing that it’s coming, but what you don’t know is the magnitude with which it’s going to hit you,” Pogge said. “Last week, we got the reports that Hurricane Harvey was coming, but it didn’t really worry us. We’ve lived in our house for 26 years and we’ve been close to flooding, but it’s never actually happened. Then, last Friday, they started telling us that they were concerned that Harvey was going to stall, which meant that we were going to get even more rain than expected.”

Pogge got his first glimpse of the magnitude of Hurricane Harvey in the wee hours of Sunday morning when water began to enter his house. Within an hour, Pogge had about five inches of standing water in his house and then a few hours later the water had risen above his knees.

“I looked outside and saw a garbage receptacle floating down our street and that’s when I turned to my wife and said, ‘We’ve got to get out of here,’” Pogge said. “I went outside and took one step down outside my front door and the water was up to my chest. I went back in and we grabbed some backpacks filled with valuables before we left. We went back outside and our neighbor came over with a canoe, so we put our stuff and our two dogs in the canoe and began to walk west to a church at the end of our street that we had heard was a safe haven.”

The Houston Police Department eventually arrived at the church and began transporting people to a nearby grocery store. Upon arrival, the officers took down everyone’s name, social security number, telephone number and date of birth to keep a list of who was on hand before loading everyone up in a large truck headed downtown to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

“They really packed those trucks with people and nobody really knew where we were going,” Pogge said. “I’ve got to tell you, when I got on this truck it had the appearance of the Holocaust. All of these people who had no idea what was going on had blank looks on their faces. We began our trek over Interstate 610 and that’s when we started seeing the water damage. Then we got up on top of this bridge and saw the bayou. I kid you not, the water had risen close to the tops of the trees.”

Pogge’s son met him and the rest of the family at the George R. Brown Convention Center and took them back to his home, where they’ve spent the remainder of the week. Pogge returned to his home on Tuesday to assess the damage from the flood.

“I opened the door and the first thing that hit me was the smell,” Pogge said. “The next thing I saw was my furniture all over the place because it had been picked up by the water and floated around the house. I spoke with our insurance agent and when I told him that we had two feet of water in our house he told me to throw everything away.”

Pogge has removed all the furniture from his home and stacked it in his front yard, along with trash bags filled with clothes. He has a meeting with an architect lined up to discuss tearing down and rebuilding the house and another meeting with a real estate agent set up to explore selling his home and buying a new one.

Charlie Moger, the founder of MogerMedia in Houston, has been displaced from his home as well, although the water has yet to infiltrate at this time. Moger and his family have been sleeping at his office and showering at a friends home since they evacuated on Monday.

“I would say that I was living in a state of denial for a long time leading into the storm because we have had so many false alarms and so many storms that have missed us,” Moger said. “So many times they overstate what is going to happen and there’s a tendency to think of what the newscasters are saying as hype. This time, if anything, they undersold what ended up happening. As far as I know, and I’m still waiting to hear back from a neighbor who’s there, water came up to our doorstep, but did not get into our house. Yet, across the street there are houses under water.”

Dayna Steele, a former on-air television and radio personality in Houston and a congressional candidate in the state of Texas, has taken a break from her campaign in order to spread information about the relief efforts taking place. In the face of adversity, the state of Texas has come together to aid those who have lost everything in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

“It’s a Texas thing and that’s just what we do and it’s what we’ve always done. You just do what you’ve got to do to keep going,” Steele said.

“During this time, I think of the three H’s, and those are Harvey, Houston and heroes,” Moger said. “There is a spirit that lives inside people who call Texas home and we can’t help but help our neighbors. When we went back to our neighborhood yesterday to get some things from our house, we had to take a boat to get there. We went in and got our stuff and then spent the next five hours helping to get people out of our neighborhood. You can count on neighbors helping neighbors in Houston and that’s going to become a lifestyle here for months to come.”

Image courtesy of Contributed