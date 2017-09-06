GUEST VIEW — Addressing water quality threats

The people who live along the lower Cape Fear River are worried about the water they drink. They should be, and they have a right to demand that politicians help rather than hinder.

An industrial chemical known as GenX was found in elevated levels in the river. This was documented by an N.C. State University researcher last December, but it wasn’t until June when the public became aware. The source was traced to Chemours Co., a manufacturer of fluoroproducts used for coatings on non-stick surfaces and other applications, which has a facility near Fayetteville. The company stopped discharging GenX into the river in July.

GenX replaced another chemical that was deemed potentially harmful, but little is known about the health effects of GenX. It is not regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which notes concern but says more study is needed.

Under the federal Clean Water Act, the state of North Carolina has responsibility for determining appropriate limits for unregulated pollutants, according to Robin Smith, an environmental lawyer in Chapel Hill who writes the Smith Environment Blog.

Gov. Roy Cooper has asked the General Assembly for $2.5 million to help the Department of Environmental Quality conduct research and monitoring for GenX. Unfortunately, this very reasonable request has not yet been granted.

The legislature’s Environmental Review Commission, co-chaired by Sen. Trudy Wade (R-Guilford), held a four-hour hearing in Wilmington Thursday, meeting more than 100 people, some angry, confused or frightened.

“You, you, you, you — all of you had a hand in this,” resident Daniel Zielinski told the lawmakers and regulators present, according to Lisa Sorg, reporting for NC Policy Watch.

Yes and no. No one knew much about GenX, or does yet. But the anti-regulatory drive in Raleigh over the past six years has weakened the ability of water-quality agencies to monitor threats, let alone stop them.

The Department of Environmental Quality has been shredded by budget cuts and staff reductions over that time. Cooper’s request for a $2.5 million emergency appropriation would barely cover the $1.9 million cut just this year. Furthermore, the legislature passed a bill, signed by former Gov. Pat McCrory, barring enactment of any environmental regulations stricter than federal standards. Since there are no federal standards for GenX, it’s not clear the state can do anything unless that law is repealed — as it should be. If it is, DEQ has authority under the Clean Water Act to limit the discharge of otherwise-unregulated pollutants, according to Smith.

The EPA, meanwhile, won’t do anything. President Trump has ordered that two old regulations must be erased if a new one is adopted. The foolishness of such a policy is illustrated by GenX — new generations of chemicals pose potential new dangers. Putting limits on new regulations is as wise as staring at the sun without eclipse glasses.

It’s different when threats get personal. Republican state Sen. Mike Lee of New Hanover County wondered whether GenX might have caused health problems in his own family, The Associated Press reported. When those questions come up, deregulation doesn’t sound as good.

State Rep. Deb Butler, a Democrat from Wilmington, made the most sensible suggestion, according to Sorg’s report: “This is $2.5 million in a $23 billion budget. The state has a rainy day fund. It’s rained in Wilmington.”

Wade didn’t allow a vote on any recommendation Wednesday, saying it could wait until September. But everyone should know the right thing to do: Give the money to the DEQ so it can do its job for the sake of people who rely on safe drinking water.

— from the News & Record of Greensboro.