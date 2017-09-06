Criminal Charges — 9-6-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Colleen Velma Jewell, 38, of 3718 Fieldhaven Ct. in Maiden was charged Aug. 31 with one count each of failure to transfer title/remove plate and obtaining property by false pretenses. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
- Joshua Gene Hoyle, 25, of 152 Beechnut Creek Rd. in Casar was charged Aug. 31 with one count of weapon possession of firearm by a felon is prohibited. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Michael Edward Young, 30, of 1669 Ivo Ln. in Conover was charged Aug. 31 with one count each of possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply.
- Stephen Andre Craig, 43, of 3467 Ironton Pl. in Iron Station was charged Aug. 31 with one count of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age.
- Casey Lyn Jackson, 35, of 613 E. Main St. in Dallas was charged Aug. 31 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Justin Douglas Ballentine, 30, of 1450 Poton Dr. in Lincolnton was charged Sept. 1 with one count of failure to appear.
- Rashon Kaihil Jones, 25, of 2338 Dan Reel Rd. in Denver was charged Sept. 1 with one count of failure to appear.
- Jason John Carwile, 37, of 3083 Summerow Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Sept. 1 with one count each of simple assault/battery & affray and injury to personal property.
- Brittany Palmer Seafred, 29, of 5048 Paw Creek Dr. in Mount Holly was charged Sept. 1 with one count each of felony larceny and possessing stolen goods.
- Charles Edward Simcox III, 39, of 7561 Sarah Dr. in Denver was charged Sept. 1 with one count of stalking.
- Shane Lewis Hamrick, 35, of 2456 North Olivers Crossroads in Newton was charged Sept. 2 with one count each of failure to appear, maintaining a dwelling/veh for controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked, selling/delivering schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, food stamp fraud and open container prohibited. A $750 secured bond was set.
- Tina Maria Leatherman, 54, of 8664 Reeps Grove Church Rd. in Vale was charged Sept. 2 with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Wesley Antwain Perkins, 24, of 8740 Avebury Dr. in Charlotte was charged Sept. 2 with one count each of obtaining property by false pretenses, robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and weapon possession by felon prohibited. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Christopher Allen Dotty, 20, of 7334 Adirondack Dr. in Denver was charged Sept. 2 with one count of failure to appear.
- Shamekia Shantay Simpson, 29, of 124 Dorothy Ln. in Mount Airy was charged Sept. 2 with one count of non-support of family. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Kobi Ann Forner, 26, of 2552 Southland Tr. in Lincolnton was charged Sept. 2 with one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- William Bradley Sigmon, 41, of 260 Saxon Ln. in Vale was charged Sept. 2 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Candice Renne Swanson, 23, of 1769 Hwy. 16 N. in Denver was charged Sept. 2 with eight counts of failure to appear.
- Ryan Steve Stavrou, 32, of 6498 Ameba Ln. in Denver was charged Sept. 2 with one count of simple assault/ battery & affray.
- Brandon Scott Houser, 31, of 2152 Riverview Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Sept. 3 with three counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance; one count each of possession of a schedule III controlled substance and displaying an expired registration plate.
- Matthew Steven Fuller, 26, of 985 N. Hwy. 16 Business. in Denver was charged Sept. 3 with one count each of driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana that exceeds a ½ oz. and failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Richard Henderson Rose, 26, of 985 N. Hwy. 16 Business in Stanley was charged Sept. 3 with one count of possession of marijuana that exceeds a ½ oz. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Jason Nathaniel Carr, 38, of 6537 White Oak Farm Rd. in Cherryville was charged Sept. 3 with one count of violation of 50B order. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Jennifer Lynn Hughes, 20, of 6537 White Oak Farm Rd. in Cherryville was charged Sept. 3 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- McKenzie Brooke Sherrill, 25, of 906 White Oaks Rd. in Mooresville was charged Sept. 3 with two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance; one count each of driving while license revoked, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Hannah Marie Dillard, 32, of 4455 Bouy Ln. in Denver was charged Sept. 3 with one count of simple assault/ battery & affray. A $530 cash bond was set.
- Doyte Gene Hedgepath, 68, of 697 Daniels Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Sept. 3 with one count each of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats.
- David Allen Buchanan, 22, of 120 Nellie Cr. in Stanley was charged Sept. 3 with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building, felony larceny and injury to personal property. A $12,000 secured bond was set.
- Benjamin Johnson Mattingly, 46, of 2653 Shoal Rd. in Crouse was charged Sept. 3 with one count of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age.
- Douglas Truman McCarver, 23, of 8537 Rhodhiss Rd. in Connelly Springs was charged Sept. 3 with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and driving while license revoked.
- Rodrigo Saenz Bautista, 26, of 3569 Imperial Ln. in Lincolnton was charged Sept. 4 with one count each of driving while impaired and no operator license. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Deandre Lamont Ross, 25, of 1755 Magnet Ln. in Stanley was charged Sept. 4 with one count of felon possessing firearm. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Ameta Wiley Starkey, 60, of 1705 Buckler Ln in Iron Station was charged Sept. 4 with two counts of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
- Shawn Michael Dalton, 20, of 4487 Catawba-Burris Rd. in Denver was charged Sept. 4 with one count each of second degree trespassing and resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Lori Elizabeth Johnson, 22, of 1828 Beaumont Ln. in Lincolnton was charged Sept. 4 with two counts of simple assault/battery & affray and one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Richie Scott Sanborn, 44, of 1061 Owls Den Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Sept. 4 with one count of felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering and possessing stolen goods. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
- Jessica Elizabeth Hoover, 25, of 7807 High Terrance Ln. in Denver was charged Sept. 4 with one count of failure to appear.
- Joshua Ernest Allen Robinson, 20, of 922 S. Center St. in Hickory was charged Sept. 4 with one count of driving while license revoked.
- Chasity Dawn Lowman, 40, of 935 15th St. SE. in Hickory was charged Sept. 4 with one count of driving while license revoked.
- Frankie Lynn Lambert, 52, of 3004 Heavners Farm Ct. was charged Sept. 4 with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. A $40,000 secured bond was set.
- Phillip Joshua Bryant, 28, of 302 Stowe Rd. in Belmont was charged Sept. 4 with two counts of failure to appear. A $500 bond was set.
