Area football players recognized

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The bad weather that came through at the end of last week forced some local games to be moved up, delayed and even postponed. North Lincoln and West Lincoln both played a day early to try and beat the worst of the storms, while East Lincoln played at Ashbrook on Friday night as scheduled, and sat through a short 30-minute lightning delay at the start of the game.

Lincolnton and North Gaston were scheduled to meet in Dallas on Friday, but moved their game to Thursday, September 14 since both teams are open that week.

Head coach Tom Sain’s West Lincoln Rebels are off to a terrific start. After two games, the Rebels are 2-0 and have outscored their opponents 95-26.

Last Thursday, West Lincoln put up 32 points in the second half against Cherryville on their way to a 52-20 win. Junior running back Brendan Ikard had a big night for the Rebels, carrying the ball 13 times for 119 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown run.

On defense for the Rebels, defensive lineman Dalton Burris played big all night. The senior made 5 solo tackles and forced a Cherryville fumble while being double-teamed the entire game.

Also on Thursday, North Lincoln jumped out to a 17-0 lead on Fred T. Foard, only to see the Tigers score 37 straight points of their own and come away with the 40-26 non-conference road victory.

Senior Clayton Cribb had a nice game in the backfield for the Knights. The running back picked up 102 yards on the ground on 11 carries, and had two catches for another 16 yards.

Sophomore Jake Soorus played well on the defensive side for head coach Steven Pack’s team. Soorus had 6 solo tackles along with 6 assists from his strong safety position.

The East Lincoln Mustangs played at Ashbrook on Friday night as scheduled. After a brief delay at the beginning of the game, the Mustangs and the Green Wave locked up in a physical defensive battle.

While East Lincoln could manage only 87 yards of offense against a stingy Ashbrook defense, head coach David Lubowicz’s defense kept the Mustangs in the game until late. East Lincoln trailed 6-3 until the final seconds of the third quarter, before the Green Wave pulled away late for an 18-3 win.

Linebacker Jud Reel had a tremendous night on defense for the Mustangs. The junior recorded 15 tackles in the game, including one tackle for loss.

East Lincoln has managed just nine points in their first two games of the season, but their defense has kept them in both games. The Mustangs have allowed 25 points in their first two contests, but just six of those points have been scored against the defense.

All four county teams are scheduled to be back in action this Friday night.