Redemption Song: Man looking forward after time spent in prison

Those unflattering headshots more commonly called “mugshots” of people arrested on drug charges or for other crimes are in just about every edition of local newspapers. In addition to these mugshots taken when an individual is arrested, which float around on the internet for an eternity, the stigma of serving time stains the future of these people even if they attempt to turn their lives around. Sometimes, no matter how badly they want to change, that arrest record makes it impossible for them to return to any semblancy of normalcy.

These days, Bobby Eugene Smith looks like an ordinary, clean-cut guy but, in the mugshots that circulated throughout Lincoln County and beyond beginning in 2013, he looked like the drug addict and dealer that he once was.

Smith grew up in the West Lincoln area and was on the wrestling team and played other sports at West Lincoln High School. He stayed out of trouble throughout most of his school years and got his first job as a bag boy at a grocery store when he was 16. Smith didn’t have a relationship with his mother and, when his father passed away when he was nine, Smith and his siblings were all placed in foster care and then adopted together by one family. Smith stayed with this “good Christian family” until he was 16, at which point, due to what he calls “teenage rebellion,” he moved in with his biological aunt in Lincolnton.

He didn’t graduate from high school and got married when he was 19 because his now ex-wife was pregnant. Smith has three children from this union. The couple separated in 2002 or 2003 and, due to depression after the breakup, Smith said he switched from using alcohol, marijuana and cocaine to crystal methamphetamine, which at first was given to him. Then he started to have to pay for it.

“I was the type of addict that thought he could quit cold turkey,” he said. “I stopped drinking, I used to smoke pot and I quit that. I did cocaine and pain pills but I quit that. I was substituting drugs until I got to crystal meth and that demon took me out of this world.”

It was meth that led Smith to people who could supply his habit. It started out as just on the weekends and then moved to everyday use. Eventually, he lost his job, apartment and car. He started dealing drugs, both real and counterfeit, to support his habit. For years, he lived on the street.

“I walked the streets of Lincolnton with a book bag, crashing in and out of dope houses on their couches,” he said. “I ate at the soup kitchen once a day. On summer nights it was easy because I’d hang out at the library. The winters were hard.”

Smith stopped attending family gatherings and tried to keep his drug abuse a secret from his family until his arrest in 2015. He was caught selling to undercover police officers in Hickory, where he went to avoid a round-up in Lincoln County that he was tipped off about. Because there was an outstanding warrant on him, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jon Propst went to Hickory to bring him back.

“Jon and I knew each other growing up, we played basketball together,” Smith said. “A friend put the handcuffs on me.”

That was Smith’s first felony and he spent eight months in the Lincoln County jail. When he got out, he almost immediately violated his parole and started selling drugs again. During the process of law enforcement looking for him, they knocked down his aunt’s door searching for him. Once again, he was arrested by an undercover officer while buying drugs for another person, so conspiracy charges were added to his growing rap sheet.

“While I was out on probation they had mug shots all over town looking for me,” Smith said. “I was pretty well known because I had worked for Bi-Lo, they knew the face to look for. I pretty much put a shame on that whole town, I know I did.”

Smith spent almost a year and a half in and of jails, violating probation each time he was let out. He said that, while in jail, he’d run into old acquaintances and they’d talk about what they’d do when they got out, planning on how they’d get back to selling again. They collaborated on how to do wrong better and not get caught when they got out. Smith said he also had in the back of his mind that even if he were to try to get clean and change his life, he’d have a hard time getting a job again.

Addiction and incarceration have affected our entire country and Smith’s story is not unusual, according to Rev. Susan Smith Walker, co-founder of Exodus Homes in Hickory and pastor at Emanuel Reformed Church of Lincolnton. That’s how it happens to so many good people – they don’t plan to become addicted, do criminal acts to perpetuate that habit and go to jail. Then, if they do decide they want to stop, there are barriers to employment, housing and financial assistance and other permanent consequences associated with being addicted and incarcerated.

“There but for the grace of God can go anyone,” Walker said. “If you hear their stories, these are your brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, husband or wives. They got caught up into something that led them down a road where they never intended to go. People today often have addicted parents, so addiction and incarceration are generational now. If you talk to them and hear their stories, you’ll see that they’re just like you and me, they’ve just made a lot of mistakes. Nobody when they’re little wants to grow up and be a drug addict or ruin their lives and go to prison.”

It was being sent to Odom Correctional Institution that made the difference for Smith.

“That’s where it broke me – the fence, the barbed wire, the gangs and the fights every day,” he said. “I laid on my bunk and I was having a deep conversation with myself. I got a letter from my son saying he was depressed. A 16-year-old kid shouldn’t be depressed from an adult’s actions. That’s when I heard about Exodus (Homes) and I asked a social worker to see about getting me in.”

Editor’s Note: This article is the first in a two-part series about Bobby Smith’s journey from prison to Exodus Homes. The second story will publish in Friday’s edition.

