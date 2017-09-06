Lincoln County Concert Association announces lineup for upcoming season

The Lincoln County Concert Association (LCCA) has lined up the performers who will be on stage at the Lincoln Cultural Center in Lincolnton for the 2017-2018 season, which begins on Oct. 8 with Amantha Mill from Boone. All concerts are held on Sundays at 3 p.m.

“We are very excited about this season’s line-up,” LCCA chairman Rick Ramseur said. “As in the past, we will be offering a variety of acts including a bluegrass/country band, a popular Celtic band, a world famous comedy string quartet from England and an indie-Americana duo. Unlike some of our reciprocal associations, we are not raising the membership fees this year. Adult membership will still be $50. That fee covers all four of our concerts plus all of the concerts of our three reciprocal associations in Gastonia, Statesville and Albemarle.”

Amantha Mill, a folk and bluegrass band, takes its name from the small western North Carolina mill community of Amantha.

“The original mill was destroyed by a flood many years ago but the musical heritage that evolved from that place is brought to life in the rich sounds of this group,” Ramseur said. “Amantha Mill continues to hone their sound and performance which includes a variety of musical types from traditional bluegrass to swing, classic country and Americana and roots. There is something in each of their shows that will satisfy everyone.”

Another local group, Puddingstone, will perform a Christmas concert featuring Celtic, folk, renaissance and classical music using a combination of both ancient and modern instruments, on Dec. 17.

On Feb. 11, Stringfever, four classically trained world-class musicians playing custom-made electric violins, viola and cello, will perform. The husband and wife duo of Barnaby Bright will close out the season on April 29 with their indie and folk-pop music.

Tickets are $20 for each concert. Joining the LCCA costs $50 for an adult membership and $15 for students. Tickets are sold at the door.

For more information, contact the LCCA at info@lincolnconcerts.org or visit the organization’s website at www.lincolnconcerts.org. The Lincoln Cultural Center is located at 403 East Main Street in Lincolnton.

