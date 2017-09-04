Sports Briefs

Rebels, Foard to meet in ‘Battle of Hog Hill’

West Lincoln will travel to Fred T. Foard this Friday for another round of the “Battle of Hog Hill.” T-shirts will be on sale for $10 for the annual game beginning Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Rebel Shed behind the high school.

Parks & Recreation offering youth soccer league

The City of Lincolnton Parks and Recreation is currently accepting registration for the 2017 Youth Fall Soccer League. Registration for the league will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. during regular business hours at the Lentz Recreation Center. The league is for boys and girls ages 4 through 15. Registration for the league is $35 per child for city residents and $50 per child for non-city residents, and will be accepted through September 5 at 5 p.m.

The recreation department is also seeking persons interested in being volunteer coaches for the youth soccer league. Persons interested in coaching may contact the department to receive a volunteer coach’s application and to learn more about the position. For more information, please contact the recreation office at 704-735-2671.