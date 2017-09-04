Reckless drivers in school zones

Law enforcement stands ready to punish those who speed in school zones, or fail to follow the rules when it comes to stopping behind and in front of a stopped school bus and other rules of the road now in full force with the return of school.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a law in July imposing a fine of up to $400 for passing a stopped school bus. Some buses will be equipped with cameras to spot violators.

Of all the deadly hazards, passing a stopped school bus may be the worst. The most recent fatality happened in March in Onslow County, and there have been 14 students killed since 1998 by cars passing stopped school buses in North Carolina.

School zones limiting speed also are in effect, and drivers should beware that judges give no breaks, and shouldn’t, on these charges.

Police departments and sheriffs’ offices want people to know that the start of school is a time when they double down on patrols and the enforcement of laws. After school’s been in for a while, people tend to slow down. But until then, law officers will have their sirens and their ticket books at the ready.

The start of school is a special time, a joyous time. Drivers need to do their part to ensure that’s exactly what it remains.

— from the News & Observer of Raleigh.