Obituaries — 9-4-17

Woodward Richard, 89, of Molly Acres Lane in Lincolnton, died on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at Redeemed Baptist Church with Rev. Alan Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. today, September 4, 2017, at Redeemed Baptist Church.

Mrs. Richard was born January 3, 1928, in Nashville, Tenn., to the late Bedford David Woodard and Maybel Herrell Woodard. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Alexander Richard, Sr.; daughter, Brenda Gale Richard Sain; brothers, Bedford Herrell Woodard, James David Woodard, William Eugene Woodard and Bedford David Woodard, Jr.; and sister, Virginia Wilson. She was a former employee of Dupont in Virginia, and moved to North Carolina in August 1972. She also sold Avon and was a previous route carrier for the Lincoln Times-News for 30+ years. She loved to crochet and sold tablecloths, afghans, bedspreads and dolls. The thing she loved the most was singing for the Lord. She sang in several churches in the Lincolnton area and was a frequent guest for Wayne Sparks Freewill Baptist on an AM radio station. She was a former member of Pearl Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Wesley Alexander Richard, Jr., of North Chesterfield, Va., Linda Tanner of Amelia, Va., Cindy Collins, Margaret-Ann Turner, Jeff A. Richard, all of Lincolnton; brother, Robert Lee Woodard of Deltaville, Va.; sister, Della Mae Delbridge of Richmond Va.; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Redeemed Baptist Church, PO Box 1588, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Richard family.

Billy Joe McAlister

Billy Joe McAlister, age 73, of Sherwood Forest Road in Lincolnton, died on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2017, at McKendree United Methodist Church with Rev. Gregg Plott and Rev. Kathy Naish officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The body was in state for 30 minutes prior to the service. Visitation was from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2017, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Billy Joe was born June 9, 1944, in Lincoln County, to the late Garland and Helen Campbell McAlister. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack McAlister. He served in the United States Army serving in Korea during the Vietnam War, and then later worked for 34 years as a truck driver for Carolina Mills in Maiden.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne Stowe McAlister of the home; a daughter, Lisa M. Jenkins, and husband Jim, of Lincolnton; a brother, Gerald McAlister of Lincolnton; a sister, Emma Jean Calloway of Lincolnton; three grandchildren, Annesa Jenkins Brewer, and husband Matthew, Abigail Jenkins DiPento, and husband Eddie, and Jim “Jimbo” Jenkins; and two great-grandchildren, Rocco DiPento and Maddie Jo Brewer.

Memorials may be made to McKendree United Methodist Church, PO Box 426, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton served the McAlister family.

Janet Rorrer Dunn Cranford

Janet Rorrer Dunn Cranford, age 90, of Lincolnton, died on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. today at Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Bob Wise and Rev. Dr. Andy Royals officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2017, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Cranford was born July 25, 1927, in Roanoke, Va., to the late Everette and Lynda Rorrer. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Irby Peele Dunn and Rev. Dr. Charles N. Cranford, and son-in-law, Rodney Putnam. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Crowell Memorial Hospital and Lincoln Medical Center.

She is survived by her children, Elaine Putnam of Lincolnton, Roger Cranford, and wife Kathy, of Lincolnton, Teresa Sipe, and husband Ted, of Maiden, and Lynda Helms, and husband Joe, of Lincolnton; eight grandchildren, Wendy Starnes and Grayson Smith, Amanda Putnam, Jason Cranford and wife Anna, Jeremy Cranford and wife Heather, Chris Powell and wife Ashley, Hunter Saylor and husband Jon, Katie Helms and Bo Abernethy, John Helms and fiancé Megan O’Reilly; two stepsons, Peele Dunn and Glenn Dunn, and wife Debby and families, of Virginia; nine great-grandchildren; and special caregiver, Carolyn Valko.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092, or Salem Baptist Church Building Fund, 1982 Salem Church Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Cranford family.

Betty Jo Huffman

Betty Jo Huffman, 81, of Hickory passed away August 31, 2017.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Huffman family.

Barbara Hester Poole

Barbara Hester Poole, 67, of Catawba passed away September 3, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held September 6, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Poole family.

Rose Marie Bassett Keith

Rose Marie Bassett Keith, 58, of Maiden passed away August 31, 2017.

A memorial service was held September 3, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Daystar Family Worship Center in Lincolnton.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden served the Keith family.

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Edward Harris

Thomas “Tommy” Edward Harris, 52, of Stony Point passed away August 27, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held September 9, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Calvary’s Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Catawba.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Harris family.

Harry ‘Wes’ L. Bruner, Jr.,

Harry “Wes” L. Bruner, Jr., 40, of Newton passed away August 5, 2017.

A graveside service will be held September 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the VA National Cemetery in Salisbury.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Bruner family.

Deonna Lynn Ozment Anthony

Deonna Lynn Ozment Anthony, 53, of Cherryville passed away August 31, 2017.

Funeral services will be held today at 3 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Anthony Family Cemetery. The family received friends on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville is serving the Anthony family.

Dannie Paul Cline

Dannie Paul Cline, 76, of Conover passed away September 1, 2017.

A funeral service will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory with military graveside honors. The family will receive friends today from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton is serving the Cline family.