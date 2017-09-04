Lincoln Charter School opens turf training field
Lincoln Charter School celebrated the grand opening of their new artificial turf training field this summer with a 5K race and a ribbon cutting on the field with the major sponsors who helped make the project possible. Pictured left to right are: Torrie Zink of Denver Mini Storage, Dr. Brian Whitecotton and Dr. Todd Hamilton of Hamilton Orthodontics, Chris Horne of Horne Heating and Air Conditioning, Luis Soto (Lincoln Charter varsity soccer coach), David Fuller of Hecht Realty, Valerie Pettit of Denver Health & Fitness, Matt Keep of Innovative Pest Management, Dan Schmitz (Lincoln Charter athletic director), Anne Bias and Lauren Craig of Carolina Center for Oral & Facial Surgery and Jeff Zink of Denver Mini Storage. Not pictured are Lakeshore Pediatric Center and Safari Miles.
Image courtesy of Contributed
You must be logged in to post a comment Login