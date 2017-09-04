Criminal Charges — 9-4-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Joshua Patrick Martin, 28, of 109 Pat Nixon Cir. was charged Aug. 29 with two counts of breaking and entering railroad cars and other motor vehicles; one count each of felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering and possessing stolen goods.
- Zachary Tyler Williams, 21, of 3141 Wilkinson Cove Ln. in Vale was charged Aug. 29 with two counts of communicating threats.
- Spencer Ramon Woods, II, 22, of 1332 Poston Cir. in Gastonia was charged Aug. 29 with one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Marcellus Mitchell Vaughn, 47, of 1337 Cross Center Dr. in Denver was charged Aug. 29 with one count of failure to appear.
- Ashley Larae Stephens, 26, of 3258 Springfield Dr. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 29 with one count of possessing drug equipment/paraphernalia. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Jessie Laurel Warner, 26, of 6403 Sterling Ct. in Stanley was charged Aug. 29 with one count of escape/harboring or aiding certain persons. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Harley Dean Huffstetler, 24, of 2246 Hwy. 150 in Crouse was charged Aug. 29 with one count of injury to real property. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Roderick Brandon Lessard, 30, of Foxboro Ln. in Denver was charged Aug. 30 with one count of civil order for arrest for child support. A $500 cash bond was set.
- William Hunter Whitley, 19, of 780 Trinity Ln. in Iron Station was charged Aug. 30 with one count each of simple assault/battery & affray and communicating threats.
- Beth Lutz Lutz, 32, of 2142 Hines Cir. in Stanley was charged Aug. 30 with one count each of driving while license suspended or revoked and fictitious name or false address on license application. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Tyler McKay Lucas, 22, of 13742 Gatestone Ln. in Pineville was charged Aug. 30 with one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintain dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance and possession of a schedule III controlled substance. A $5,000 bond was set.
- Dawn Marie Burks, 31, of 701 Hatchett Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 30 with four counts of failure to appear. A $500 bond was set.
- Susan Lauren Hawkins, 43, of 2971 Mehling Dr. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 30 with one count of driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
- Corey Anthony Staley, 23, of 509 Mount Vermont Church Rd. in Iron Station was charged Aug. 30 with one count of failure to appear.
- Derek Jason May, 47, of 3718 Fieldhaven Ct. in Maiden was charged August 31 with twenty-one counts of uttering a forged instrument; one count each of possessing stolen goods, larceny, failure to transfer title/remove plate and obtaining property by false pretenses. A $38,000 secured bond was set.
- Joshua Carlyle Hunt, 19, of 2847 Jenkins Rd. in Lincolnton was charged August 31 with one count of failure to appear. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
