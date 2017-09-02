Mustangs drop defensive battle to Ashbrook

RICHARD WALKER

Special to the LTN

GASTONIA – Ashbrook had to wait three weeks to get its first football win.

And when the Green Wave finally broke through in Friday’s 18-3 victory over East Lincoln, lightning that delayed the kickoff of the game and a penalty flag-filled contest meant the game didn’t end until after 10:30 p.m. on the rainy night at Eccles Field.

“I was frustrated with how ugly it was,” said Ashbrook coach Brian Andrews, who was presented a game ball for his first head coaching victory afterwards by Green Wave athletic director Jake Eccles. “But I’m proud of our guys. We showed some flashes but we also showed we still have some work to do.”

Ashbrook (1-2) now turns its attention to the first Big South 3A Conference game of the season next week when it hosts rival Forestview. Due to this being the first year of a new four-year N.C. High School Athletic Association realignment plan, next Friday’s Ashbrook-Forestview contest is the only league game on next week’s schedule.

“It’s all about seeding and the playoffs with every game from now on,” Andrews said. “This is a big game for us. It’s a league game and a rivalry game.”

In Friday’s win, Ashbrook rolled up 284 yards led by senior running back British Brooks’ 192 yards rushing. Brooks scored the game’s first touchdown on a one-yard plunge with 3:52 left in the first quarter.

In the end, that score was decisive but the Green Wave struggled to clinch the victory until two late defensive touchdowns ended East Lincoln’s comeback hopes.

Bobby Watson recovered a high East Lincoln snap in the end zone for touchdown with 15.9 seconds left in the third quarter and Cameron June returned a pass interception 15 yards for another touchdown with 2:45 to play.

“I was pleased with how we moved the football but we had too many mistakes that pushed us back,” said Andrews, whose team had all nine of its offensive possessions end in East Lincoln territory.

Ashbrook was penalized 13 times for 120 yards and the Mustangs were penalized 11 times for 84 yards, which helped make the game’s pace very unsettled.

East Lincoln fell to a hard-luck 0-3 under new coach David Lubowicz. The Mustangs defense has allowed only Brooks’ first-quarter touchdown while opposing defenses have now scored three touchdowns – two on interception returns and one on a fumble recovery.

East Lincoln managed only 91 yards total offense, led by quarterback Chase Jones’ 22 yards rushing and 48 yards passing.

Image courtesy of David Luoto