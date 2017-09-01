Stand by your man

“He’s really not that bad once you get to know him.”

That was essentially the argument Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Denver Republican, made in a recent interview with McClatchy DC about the persona President Donald Trump projects to the public as opposed to how he is in his interactions with lawmakers. It’s not exactly a novel idea — many who are close to Trump have desperately asserted that he’s not nearly as boorish in private as he is on the Endless Campaign Tour.

First and foremost, our opinion that McHenry has done a good job representing Lincoln County remains unchanged. He has championed the conservative principles that he was elected to promote, and for that he deserves praise. Trump, whose small-government credentials are basically nonexistent, has not proven himself to have anything but the most rudimentary understanding of the mechanics of actually shrinking the behemoth that is the United States federal government. He’s long on rhetoric and short on action.

McHenry’s comments may have been politically expedient — he is, after all, the acting whip, responsible for advancing the GOP’s legislation in the House — but the point of the article, that Trump isn’t the same in private as he is in public, is fairly inconsequential given that he’s the leader of the most powerful country on the planet and that his public persona can have a far greater impact on the future of this nation and the world than anything he does privately. The reason the national press covers each and every move the president makes, each blunder, each ill-conceived tweet, each verbal attack against his adversaries, including those in his own party, is because the things that a president, as a figurehead, does in public actually matters. Anyone with a basic understanding of our government’s structure and the limits placed on the president, which are mandated by the Constitution, would surely agree.

The impetus behind comments like McHenry’s is the feeling, even among some of Trump’s supporters, that there surely must be some kind of strategy or method at work in the president’s actions, that what appears to be chaos is actually controlled. That may be the case, but there have been no policy advancements to prove it. Until Trump starts governing like a conservative, and helping to advance legislation that curbs government overreach, whether he’s a smooth operator in private will continue to be meaningless.