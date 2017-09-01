This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Friday, Sept. 1
Football
(All games at 7:30 p.m.)
East Lincoln at Ashbrook
Lincolnton at North Gaston
Maiden at Bunker Hill
Newton-Conover at Hickory
South Point at Forestview
Hunter Huss at Clover
R-S Central at Polk County
T.C. Roberson at Kings Mountain
Draughn at Brevard
Hibriten at Ashe County
Mountain Heritage at Salisbury
Watauga at Avery County
Lake Norman at South Iredell
Comm. School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter
