Rebels roll past Cherryville

Nathan Hull put his name in the West Lincoln record book with a game-changing play Thursday night in the latest installment of the West Lincoln-Cherryville football rivalry.

With a goal-line interception return that zig-zagged the length of the field, Hull ran 100 yards to give the Rebels a three-touchdown lead late in the third quarter.

That play capped a run of 22 unanswered points that propelled West Lincoln to a 52-20 win and a 2-0 start to the season.

The Rebels were clearly the fresher team in the second half after coming off a bye last week, breaking open a game that was tied 14-14 in the second quarter.

Cherryville (1-2) was beset by penalties and mistakes at the wrong time, and West Lincoln’s defense scored two touchdown on its own.

In addition to Hull’s historic return, Xander Pendergrass ran 25 yards to the end zone with a fumble return in the fourth quarter.

The Ironmen drew 62 yards in the penalties in the first half, including a personal foul for a late hit on a negative yardage run. That reversal led to a Rebel score.

In the turning point of the game, Cherryville trailed 28-14 but was threatening late in the third quarter with a 15-play drive to the West Lincoln 10.

However, quarterback Jacob Harden underthrew his intended target on fourth down and Hull picked off the pass just inside the goal line. The 5-10, 160-pound junior then ran up the middle, cut to his right, dodged several tackles and ran across the field before finishing his jaunt down the opposite sideline.

The Rebels’ wing-T offense generated 346 yards rushing, including big nights by Nakathon Phansook and Brendan Ikard. Phansook carried 15 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns, while Ikard ran 13 times for 119 yards and a touchdown.

The rivals played on near even terms throughout the first half, but the Rebels carried the momentum into intermission on Phansook’s 8-yard run on an inside belly play, putting West up 20-14 with just over a minute remaining.

The Rebel added two third quarter scores, a 23-yard run by Ikard and Hull’s defensive gem to blow the game open at 36-14.

Justin Lemons carried most of the rushing load for the Ironmen and picked up 110 yards on 28 attempts.

Junior wideout Matt Cain had two touchdown catches for Cherryville covering 15 and 13 yards.

Two of Cherryville’s three turnovers resulted directly in West Lincoln touchdowns.

