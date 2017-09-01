Obituaries— 9-1-17

Margaret Annie Harrison Barnett

NEWTON — Margaret Annie Harrison Barnett, age 95, of Abernethy Laurels in Newton, died on Wednesday, August 30, 2017.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2017, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Barnett and Rev. Dr. Stanley Spence officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Barnett was born February 5, 1922, in Cleveland County, to the late John Elbert and Nora Belle Beam Harrison. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Max Earl Barnett.

She is survived by her son, David Barnett, and wife Susan, of Lincolnton; two daughters, Susan Wigley, and husband Joe, and Max Anne Keener, and husband Jack, all of Lincolnton; seven grandchildren, Anna Wigley Houser, Joseph Kyle Wigley, Sarah Keener Putnam, Paul Keener, Alex Keener, Leigh Sigmon, and John David Barnett; and nine great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 Robin Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Barnett family.

Elizabeth Martin Setzer

Elizabeth Martin Setzer, age 95, of Peak Road in Lincolnton, went to see the sunrise from a heavenly view on Wednesday, August 30, 2017.

Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. today, September 1, 2017, at McKendree United Methodist Church with Rev. Gregg Plott officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. in the fellowship hall prior to the service.

Mrs. Setzer was born August 2, 1922, in Lincoln County, to the late James Jacob “J.J.” Martin and Addie Canipe Martin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ray Setzer; a daughter, Patricia Lynch; a grandson, Bradley Lynch; seven brothers; and one sister. She was a lifelong member of McKendree UMC.

She is survived by a son, David Setzer, and wife Shirley, of Lincolnton; a daughter, Carolyn S. Kimbrell, and husband Perry, of Lincolnton; four grandsons, Jeff Lynch, Brent Lynch, Joseph Eurey, and Chris Eurey; four granddaughters, Kristin Isenhour, and husband B.I., of Troutman, Candace Weaver, and husband Jason, of Raleigh, Caren Potter, and husband Joshua, of Matthews, and Ashley Springs, and husband Tanner, of Vale; five great-grandchildren, Amber Lynch, Kinsley Springs, Kaison Springs, Joshua Weaver, and Carrington Potter.

Memorials may be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658, or to McKendree United Methodist Church, PO Box 426, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Setzer family.

Edward Cleveland Homesley

Edward Cleveland Homesley, age 72, of 2230 Homesley Trail in Lincolnton, died on Monday, August 28, 2017.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at David Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Andy Royals and Pastor Mike Devine officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2017, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mr. Homesley was born July 29, 1945, in Lincoln County, to the late Grover and Nora Mathis Homesley. He served in the United States Army and then later worked in insurance sales. Eddie was a member of American Legion Post 30.

He is survived by three sons, Bill Homesley of Charlotte, and Roger Homesley and Clifford Homesley, both of Lincolnton; a daughter, Angela Homesley of Maiden; a sister, Jane Highland of Lincolnton; eight grandchildren, Madison Homesley, Makayla Zammarelli, Makenzie Zammarelli, Laken Homesley, Draven Homesley, Cain Deal, Katie Homesley, and Will Homesley; and Trudy B. Homesley, the mother of Bill, Roger and Clifford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 30, PO Box 1416, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Homesley family.

James Edward ‘Jimmy’ McCain, Jr.

James Edward “Jimmy” McCain, Jr., 71, of High Point passed away August 26, 2017.

A memorial service will be held today at 1 p.m. at Temple Memorial Baptist Church in High Point. The family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. at the church.

Obituary courtesy of Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton.

Barry Alex Teague

Barry Alex Teague, 58, of Conover passed away August 28, 2017.

A memorial service will be held September 2, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover. The family will receive friends September 2, 2017 from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Teague family.

Sandra Jean Black Patterson

Sandra Jean Black Patterson, 58, of Cherryville passed away August 31, 2017.

A memorial service will be held September 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville is serving the Patterson family.

Thelma Reinhardt Lutz

Thelma Reinhardt Lutz, 97, of Newton passed away August 29, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held September 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church-Startown in Newton. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Memorial Park in Newton. The family will receive friends September 2, 2017 from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church-Startown.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Lutz family.

Carolyn Coulter Bauguess

Carolyn Coulter Bauguess, 76, of Maiden passed away August 30, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held September 2, 2017 at 4 p.m. at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Maiden. The family will receive friends September 2, 2017 from 2:45 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Bauguess family.

Thurman ‘Gigger’ Ray Hedrick

Thurman “Gigger” Ray Hedrick, 77, of Catawba passed away August 30, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held September 3, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover. The family will receive friends September 3, 2017 from 2 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Hedrick family.

Elsie Baker Shaw

Elsie Baker Shaw, 92, of Maiden passed away August 30, 2017.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Lawings Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden on Saturday with a service will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Goodin-Drum Funeral Home in Maiden is serving the Shaw family.

John William McKee, Jr.

John William McKee, Jr., 75, of Hickory passed away August 29, 2017.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Jenkins Funeral Home.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Newton is serving the McKee family.

Nancy Louise Childers

Nancy Louise Childers, 75, of Hickory passed away August 28, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held September 2, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Henry River Baptist Church in Hildebran. The family will receive friends September 2, 2017 from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Henry River Baptist Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Childers family.