Knights fall to Fred T Foard

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Fred T. Foard overcame a 16-point first-half deficit Thursday night at North Lincoln to knock off the Knights in a 40-26 come-from-behind win.

After North Lincoln had dominated the early part of the game with a pair of safeties, a 66-yard punt return by DaeKwon Camp and a 3-yard touchdown toss from Reed McRorie to Caleb Holley to build a 19-3 lead, the Tigers came storming back.

Quarterback Jack Colosimo found Corey Siemer from 39 yards out on the final play of the first half to cut the North Lincoln lead to 19-9, and carry some momentum into the locker room at the break.

And boy did that momentum carry over. The Tigers scored the first 31 points of the second half, starting with a two-yard run by Aram Lomax just three minutes into the third period. After Tate Beaver ran in the two-point conversion, Foard had pulled to within 19-17.

Later in the period Colomiso scored from two yards out to give the Tigers their first lead of the night at 25-19, and just ten seconds later, a 47-yard touchdown run by Siemer following a recovery of an onside kick and a two-point run, also from Siemer, gave Foard a 33-19 advantage and there was no looking back.

Fred T. Foard (2-1) added another touchdown run from Lomax from three yards out just seven seconds into the fourth quarter to complete a run of 37 unanswered points.

The Knights tacked on a late touchdown on a 35-yard scoring strike from McRorie to Zach Rhodes with just 59 seconds to play, but could not come up with the ensuing onside kick which allowed the Tigers to run out the clock.

Siemer, a sophomore running back, finished with 172 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown to lead the Tigers, who finished with 341 yards on the ground. Beaver added 90 yards on 18 carries for Foard.

Colosimo completed 6 of his 10 pass attempts for 157 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers.

Clayton Cribb had 13 carries for 108 yards including a 71-yard jaunt early in the game to lead North Lincoln, who falls to 1-1 on the season.

McRorie threw for 229 yards and a pair of scores on 15 of 29 passing. Zach Rhodes hauled in six of those passes for 162 yards and a score for the Knights, while Holley had four receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.

The entire game was slowed down with penalties from both sides. North Lincoln committed 16 penalties for 119 yards, while Foard was hit with 12 flags for 92 yards.

North Lincoln will travel to Alexander Central next Friday night. Fred T. Foard will host West Lincoln.

