Criminal Charges— 9-1-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Travis Allen Jones, 32, of 5424 W. NC 27 Hwy. in Vale was charged Aug. 25 with one count of obtaining property by false pretenses. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Franchon Michelle Williams, 41, of 2329 Fulton Tr. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 25 with one count of probation violation.
- Jennifer Lewis Clark, 41, of 3289 Fairground Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 25 with one count each of possessing stolen goods, driving while license revoked, open container-prohibited for driver, operating vehicle on highway without registration or expired, display expired registration plate and no liability insurance. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Patrick Henry Stavola III, 30, of 3671 Harmon Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 25 with three counts of failure to appear. A $12,000 secured bond was set.
- Sharon Rose White, 35, of 158 Springs East Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 25 with one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Dustin Troy Driscoll, 37, of 144 RL Hoyle Ln. in Vale was charged Aug. 25 with one count of assault on a female.
- Calvin Tyler Mitchell, 30, of 6504 Denver Heights Cir. in Denver was charged Aug. 26 with one count of domestic criminal trespassing.
- Ronald Wayne Vaughn Jr., 25, of 1311 Wildale Ln. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 26 with one count each of first degree murder and manufacture/possess a weapon of mass destruction.
- Steven Walter Graham, 47, of 3880 Pleasantview Tr. in Denver was charged Aug. 26 with one count each of injury to personal property and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age.
- Cornelius Benjamin Little, 64, of 1231 Echo Glen Rd. in Charlotte was charged Aug. 26 with one count of failure to appear. A $500.00 secured bond was set.
- Michael Joseph McKinney, 31, of 9508 Ferguson Rd. in Charlotte was charged Aug. 26 with two counts of drug paraphernalia; one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. A $13,000 secured bond was set.
- Terry Eugene Nolen Jr., 28, of 588 Horseshoe Lake Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 16 with three counts of obtaining property by false pretenses; two counts each of financial identity fraud and probation violation; one count of failure to appear.
- Sharon Rose White, 35, of 158 Springs East Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 27 with one count of true bill of indictment. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Cortney Lea Wilkinson, 23, of 6537 White Oak Farm Rd. in Cherryville was charged Aug. 27 with one count of financial transaction card-fraud.
- Jeremy Keith Reynolds, 28, of 3543 Jeanette Dr. in Iron Station was charged Aug. 28 with one count each of resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer and second degree trespassing. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Michael Shane Smith, 34, of 2574 Balls Creek Rd. in Newton was charged Aug. 28 with one count of failure to appear. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
- Donald Steven Scronce, Jr., 46, of 3668 Hog Hill Rd. in Vale was charged Aug. 28 with three counts of failure to comply. A $431 cash bond was set.
- Sonja Elizabeth Brittain, 35, of 2811 Springway Dr. in Charlotte was charged Aug. 28 with one count each of non-physical assault and misdemeanor breaking and entering a building.
- Kimberly Proctor, 25, of 3688 Killian Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 28 with one count of simple assault/battery & affray.
- Gary Dale Dolin, II, 27, of 3653 Shaw Estates Ln. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 28 with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Gabrielle Elizabeth Rogers, 22, of 5822 Mundy Rd. in Denver was charged Aug. 28 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Jonathan Craig Smith, Jr., 31, of 306 Old Lowesville Rd. in Stanley was charged Aug. 28 with one count of driving while license revoked. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Antione Darnell Tillery, 25, of 239 Chattaroy Dr. in Charlotte was charged Aug. 28 with two counts of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Morgan Michelle Oates, 24, of 8101 Optimist Club Rd. in Denver was charged Aug. 28 with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; one count each of driving while license suspended or revoked, interstate highway law and driving on the wrong side of the road.
- Crystal Nicole Randleman, 32, of 4903 Stratford Ln. in Denver was charged Aug. 28 with seven counts of failure to appear. A $45,000 secured bond was set.
- Timothy Lamont Clark, 41, of 3141 Wilkinson Cove Ln. in Vale was charged Aug. 29 with two counts of communicating threats and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.
- Lisa Dianne Jacobs, 45, of 37 Windy Hill Cr. in Mt. Holly was charged Aug. 29 with one count of failure to appear. A $380 cash bond was set.
- Kelly Rene Smith, 37, of 424 Forest Rd. in Taylorsville was charged Aug. 29 with one count each of trafficking in opium or heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
