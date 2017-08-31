West Lincoln, North Lincoln to play home games Thursday

Staff report

West Lincoln and North Lincoln have both moved their football games up a day with Friday’s forecast calling for heavy downpours throughout the day.

The Rebels will host Cherryville tonight (Thursday) at 7 p.m. and the Knights will play host to Fred T. Foard, also tonight (Thursday) at 7 p.m.

The Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln game can be heard on sportstalkguys.com and on the TuneIn app on smartphones at STG-Lincoln.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, both Lincolnton at North Gaston and East Lincoln at Ashbrook are still scheduled for Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

This site will be updated if changes occur.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard / LTN