Week 3 football picks

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

So far, the story of the third week of the high school football season is the weather. Some games were moved to Thursday night, which most of you are well aware of, with others still scheduled for tonight.

You’ll notice this week that some of my picks include games that were played Thursday night. Let me confirm that those picks were made on Thursday afternoon and were posted online, otherwise I would have gotten the scores exactly right.

Last week’s 6-1 record could have been perfect had it not been for Cherryville’s three-point victory over Chase. But I’m perfectly happy with a miss if it means that my friend Tim Pruitt gets his Ironmen in the win column.

As for tonight, could the weather be a factor? And what’s the over-under for fumbles per game, should the fields be wet and sloppy? Will the rain lead to any upsets?

LINCOLNTON at NORTH GASTON

These two teams are both looking for their first win, and they were both beaten soundly last week. For the Wolves, it’s a matter of holding onto the football. You’re not going to win many games when you are losing the turnover battle 7-0. This may be a winnable game for Lincolnton, but they first have to show me that they can stop putting the ball on the ground.

North Gaston 24, Lincolnton 21

EAST LINCOLN at ASHBROOK

This game has to feature two of the best winless teams in the area. The Mustangs lost a one-point heartbreaker in their opener against Forestview, and Ashbrook has lost to Clover and East Meck. This one could be won by the defense.

Ashbrook 21, East Lincoln 14

FRED T. FOARD at NORTH LINCOLN

This one is a tough game to pick. The Knights rolled last week over the Carolina Wildcats, but the burning question was just how good was the competition. The Tigers have had two pretty good showings against a pair of South Fork 2A teams and came away 1-1.

Fred T. Foard 21, North Lincoln 20

CHERRYVILLE at WEST LINCOLN

The Rebels go for their sixth straight win over the Ironmen. As long as weather doesn’t play a major role in how the game is played, and West Lincoln is at least even in the turnover battle, I like the Rebels to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

West Lincoln 35, Cherryville 17

MAIDEN at BUNKER HILL

This one shouldn’t be a problem for the Blue Devils, who are off to a fast 2-0 start. The Bears are just another victim on Maiden’s way to what could be an 8-0 start the season.

Maiden 42, Bunker Hill 7

CHASE at BESSEMER CITY

The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 after outscoring Cherryville and East Gaston by a combined score of 60-7. The Trojans have had a couple tough losses to start the season, and could be better than their 0-2 record.

Bessemer City 21, Chase 14

SOUTH POINT at FORESTVIEW

Now a nonconference battle in Gaston County, the Red Raiders and Jaguars do battle once again. I know all about how good the Forestview defense is supposed to be, but I saw South Point last week in person.

South Point 38, Forestview 14

HUNTER HUSS at CLOVER

The Eagles continue their Gaston County schedule with a home game against the Huskies. Huss has outscored their first two opponents 82-0, and Clover outscored Ashbrook and Forestview 97-31. Something has to give.

Clover 24, Hunter Huss 21

NEWTON-CONOVER at HICKORY

After seeing Hickory scrimmage three weeks ago, I was very surprised to see that they played Statesville to a one-point game in week one. Not this time. The Red Devils opened with a 51-0 rout of Bunker Hill and will roll tonight.

Newton-Conover 42, Hickory 14

Last week: 6-1

Overall: 12-3