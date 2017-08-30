Obituaries— 8-30-17

Johnny Robinson

STANLEY — “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” Genesis 1:1…”And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.” Genesis 1:26

Born July 7, 1927, Johnny Robinson was indeed an image of God and His great creation. He died August 28, 2017 in Lincoln County. Johnny served the Lord in the Presbyterian Church and took great joy in the First Presbyterian Church of Stanley as a member since 1947. A native of Lincoln County, raised in a large family with deep family values, Johnny learned early in life from his father, a carpenter and roofer with one arm, that with hard work and perseverance you can make a difference.

Johnny was one of five brothers that served in the military during World War II. Following the war on March 1, 1947 Johnny married the love of his life, Jane, and they enjoyed a wonderful marriage of 67 years until her death July 3, 2014. Johnny was a dedicated husband to Jane vigorously staying by her side and taking care of her through the final years of her life as she battled Dementia. Following his Naval Service, Johnny began his successful 47-year career in textiles while attending school at the North Carolina Textile School. Through his career with J.P. Stevens & Company, Johnny served most of his career in Stanley with four years at the Greensboro headquarters as Director of Planning for Yarn & Automotive Divisions. When not working in textiles or tending his garden or yard, Johnny served the Presbyterian Church as an Elder, Deacon, and Sunday School Teacher with the First Presbyterian Church of Stanley, Unity Presbyterian Church of Denver, and Jamestown Presbyterian Church of Jamestown. Johnny was a member of the Stanley Lions Club for 26 years; member of the American Legion since 1946; former Board Member of Dept of Social Service 1968-1971; and past member of the American Red Cross and Cancer Association. Johnny was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather setting a great Christian example for his children, grandchildren and those that knew him.

Johnny is preceded in death by his wife, Jane; parents, Roscoe A. Robinson and Estelle Keever Robinson; brothers, Fred, Harry, R.A., and Ralph; sisters, Francis and Dot.

Johnny is survived by his three children Teresa and her husband Roger of Robbinsville, Glen and his wife Belinda of Denver, and John Lee and his wife Teresa of Kure Beach; five grandchildren, Chrystal and her husband Tobias, Matthew and his wife Rachelle, Jimmy John, Austin and Bridget; four great grandchildren, Allison, Hunter, Avalyn, and Ryland; three sisters, Jean Devine of Iron Station, Kathryn Eury of Lincolnton, and Freida Robinson of Denver.

Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life; I go to prepare a place for you and where I am there you will be also” and now Johnny is reunited with Jane and they reside in their home in Heaven with a blessing of renewed memory and health.

The family will receive visitors beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church in Stanley with service following at 11 a.m. with Reverend Dan King officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Stanley Faith Promise, 512 Old NC 27, Stanley, NC 28164.

Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mt. Holly is serving the Stanley family.

Judith Ann Reynard Cabiness

CROUSE — Mrs. Judith Ann Reynard Cabiness, age 73, of Old Lincolnton Rd. in Crouse died on Friday, August 25, 2017 at Caromont Health in Gastonia.

A funeral service to Celebrate the Life of Judy will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2017, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Nathan Grooms officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Cabiness was born August 22, 1944 in Marlboro, Massachusetts to the late Donald and Irene Carr Reynard. She worked as a ward secretary at Lincoln County Hospital for over 15 years before retiring.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne Keith Cabiness of the home; one son, Robert “Skipper” Sumner of Fresno, Calif.; two stepdaughters, Wendy Payseur and husband Phillip of Lincolnton and Dawn Renee Cabiness and husband Tracy of LaPort, Tex.; one stepson, David Wayne Cabiness of Pasadena, Tex.; eleven grandchildren, Brandon Sumner, Dylan Sumner, Cash Cabiness, Eathan Cabiness, David Anderson, Makayla Phelan, Charli Phelan, Amber Payseur, Autumn Payseur, Quentin Payseur and Taylor Black; family friend, Wanda Ray; numerous nieces and nephews, including special nieces, Darlene Carroll and husband Kevin of Tenn., Sylvia Clair and husband Tom of Tenn., Cindy Boyle of Fla., Stacey Allen and husband Ryan of Tenn. and their children, Allison, Josh and Bonnie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lincoln County Humane Society, PO Box 23, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Cabiness family.

Samuel C. ‘Tip’ Helderman

ALEXIS — Samuel C. “Tip” Helderman, age 93, of 2845 Sadler Road in Alexis, died on Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Phillip Tillman, Rev. Joel Collette, and Rev. Ken Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state for 30 minutes prior to the service. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. today, August 30, 2017, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mr. Helderman was born August 14, 1924, in Lincoln County, to the late Samuel Bruce and Flossie Mae Jones Helderman. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wives, Virginia Mashburn Helderman and Helen Moore Helderman; and two brothers, Kermit Helderman and Carl Ernest Helderman. He worked in maintenance for Sodyeco.

He is survived by two nieces, Martha Helderman and Anne Helderman Payne, both of Alexis; three nephews, Mike Helderman, Roger Helderman, and Laban Helderman, all of Maiden; a sister-in-law, Pauline Helderman of Maiden; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Helderman family.

Nora Sue Cook

HICKORY — Nora Sue Cook, age 50, of Hickory passed away, Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Carolinas HealthCare System – Cleveland.

Born December 8, 1966 in Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late Wilburt Wesley Cook, Sr. and the late Doris Hoyle Cook Waycaster. Nora was a graduate of West Lincoln High School. In addition to her parents, brother, Wilburt Wesley Cook, Jr. preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory: son, Aaron J. Nolen of Iron Station; brother, Earl Cook of Lincolnton; two half-brothers, Dennis Waycaster and Eddie Joe Waycaster; two half-sisters, Betty Cook of Vale and Judy Gladden of Cherryville.

A memorial service will be held today, August 30, 2017 at 4 p.m. at Burke Mortuary Chapel, Maiden with Pastor Joey Williams officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Cook family.

Joseph Alton ‘Joe’ Ray

Joseph Alton ‘Joe’ Ray, age 82, of 2473 Myra Lane in Lincolnton, died on Sunday, August 27, 2017.

His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2017, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Stanley Spence officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:15 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Joe was born July 2, 1935, in Washington, DC, to the late Blair Peter and Mary Elizabeth Fowler Ray. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, William Ray. He served in the United States Navy and then later worked for several companies, including Techalloy, Duke Power, and Clariant.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Brandon Ray of the home; two daughters, Cynthia Ray Mitchell, and husband James E. Mitchell, Jr., of Davidson, and Dr. Laurie Ray, and husband James Perry, of Rougemont; a stepson, Bobby Ritterpusch of York, S.C.; a stepdaughter, Donna Ritterpusch of Nashville, Tenn.; two brothers, Darrell Ray of Nashville, Tenn. and Jack Ray of Hilton Head, S.C.; four grandchildren, Harrison Mitchell, Parker Mitchell, Anna Mitchell, and Emma Mitchell; a step-grandchild, Rachel Brooks; and two step-great-grandchildren, Jolie Brooks and Jaylin Brooks.

Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, for Robin Johnson Hospice House, 254 Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054, or to First Baptist Church, Youth Summer Missions Fund, 201 Robin Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Ray family.

John David ‘J.D.’ Abernathy, Jr.

John David “J.D.” Abernathy, Jr., age 96, of Carillon Assisted Living, and formerly of Rhyne Street in Lincolnton, died on Sunday, August 27, 2017.

His funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2017, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Stanley Spence and Rev. Charles Ingle officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mr. Abernathy was born January 3, 1921, in Lincoln County, to the late John David Abernathy, Sr. and Alice Mauney Abernathy. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie Ballard Abernathy; his second wife, Hazel McCalister Abernathy; five brothers; and two sisters. J.D. served in the United States Army and then later worked as a plant manager for Kraft Foods.

He is survived by his son, David “Butch” Abernathy, and wife Linda, of Columbia, S.C.; three grandchildren, Shannon McAleese, and husband Scott, Brenna Spires, and husband Michael, and John D. Abernathy, III, and wife Courtney; and two great-grandchildren, Payton and Griffin Spires.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092, or to Gideons International, Lincoln-West Gideons, PO Box 1074, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Abernathy family.

Arnold Dean Keener

Arnold Dean Keener, 61, of Hickory passed away August 25, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church Hildebran Bethany Hall for family and close friends.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Keener family.

Larry Wayne Abernethy

Larry Wayne Abernethy of Newton passed away August 23, 2017.

The family will receive friends Friday at 1 p.m. at Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment at Catawba Memorial Park will follow.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton is serving the Abernethy family.

Tony ‘Rebel’ C. Owens

Tony “Rebel” C. Owens, 71, of Hickory passed away August 27, 2017.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Owens family.

Darwin Phyton Johnson

Darwin Phyton Johnson, Sr., 76, of Newton passed away August 27, 2017.

No services are planned at this time.

Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Johnson family.

Helen Hefner Bumgarner

Helen Hefner Bumgarner, 94, of Claremont passed away August 28, 2017.

A Celebration of Life will be held August 31, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Conover. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends August 31, 2017 from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Bumgarner family.

Blanche Hudson Christenbury

Blanche Hudson Christenbury, 82, of Conover passed away August 28, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 3 p.m. at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Conover. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends today from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at St. Timothy Lutheran Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Christenbury family.

Elizabeth Ann Amsden

Elizabeth Ann Amsden, 71, of Hickory passed away August 24, 2017. No services are planned at this time.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Amsden family.

Norman Gene ‘Wa’ Warlick

Norman Gene “Wa” Warlick of Cherryville passed away August 24, 2017

A funeral service will be held Thursday at First Presbyterian Church of Cherryville at 4 p.m. The family will receive friends and family afterward in the church fellowship hall.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services in Cherryville is serving the Warlick family.

William ‘Bill’ Dwight Ramseur, Sr.

William “Bill” Dwight Ramseur, Sr., 90, passed away August 27, 2017.

The family will receive friends today from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Maiden. A funeral service will follow in the sanctuary of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory.

Goodin-Drum Funeral of Maiden is serving the Ramseur family.

William McArthur Hoyle

William McArthur Hoyle, 66, of Hickory passed away August 28, 2017.

No services are planned at this time.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Ramseur family.

Frank Beleno, Jr.

Frank Beleno, Jr., 69, of Newton passed away August 26, 2017.

A private family memorial service is planned in Pennsylvania.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Beleno family.