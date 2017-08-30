Local mail carrier retiring after three decades

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

A familiar face in downtown Lincolnton will be retiring this week. Eugene “Buzzy” Hartman has delivered mail in Lincolnton for the past 15 years, often on foot and carrying a postal bag. Hartman has worked for the United States Postal Service for almost 30 years, most of that time in Lincolnton.

“I walk eight miles or so every day,” he said. “We don’t have near the mail we had five or 10 years ago.”

Probably the biggest change in the past years has been the new scanning equipment for the mail. Now, postal workers can be tracked throughout their routes using those bar scans.

“I can’t stop and talk to people for 10 minutes at a time and make it up later like the good old days,” he said. “I won’t miss the work, the cold or extreme heat but I’ll miss the people. Seeing people every day you get to know them. Then there’s the people whose names I know but I’ve never seen them.”

Hartman doesn’t have any big plans for retirement. He said he doesn’t really have any hobbies other than reading and yard work.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard